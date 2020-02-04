Letters to the Editor: Don't cowtow to loud minority on cannabis; County services make leadership important;Hartmann collaborates, serves seniors

Don't cowtow to loud minority on cannabis

The Santa Barbara County Planning Commission is seeking to address concerns about the "odor" of legal cannabis farming.

Concerns about cannabis odor are overblown and coming from people who do not want to see cannabis growing legally in our county. They have been outvoted already.

Here is reality. We live in an agricultural region where we grow and produce a lot of smelly things. Whether or not you like the smell is neither here nor there - broccoli and cauliflower smell, manure smells, even the KFC on the corner of H and Central stinks. Alcohol sometimes stinks. Cannabis is by far not the only agricultural crop that has an odor, but it is the one people tend to go after - usually because they don't like the people they associate with it.

This is a slippery slope to go down, please do not cowtow to those who are a loud minority on this issue and seek to use common agricultural practices and realities that we already live with in this county as a way to prevent new business, new opportunity and increased access for those of us who rely on cannabis in our healthcare.

Angela Bacca

Lompoc