Letters to the Editor: Don't cowtow to loud minority on cannabis; County services make leadership important;Hartmann collaborates, serves seniors

Don't cowtow to loud minority on cannabis
The Santa Barbara County Planning Commission is seeking to address concerns about the "odor" of legal cannabis farming.
Concerns about cannabis odor are overblown and coming from people who do not want to see cannabis growing legally in our county. They have been outvoted already.
Here is reality. We live in an agricultural region where we grow and produce a lot of smelly things. Whether or not you like the smell is neither here nor there - broccoli and cauliflower smell, manure smells, even the KFC on the corner of H and Central stinks. Alcohol sometimes stinks. Cannabis is by far not the only agricultural crop that has an odor, but it is the one people tend to go after - usually because they don't like the people they associate with it.
This is a slippery slope to go down, please do not cowtow to those who are a loud minority on this issue and seek to use common agricultural practices and realities that we already live with in this county as a way to prevent new business, new opportunity and increased access for those of us who rely on cannabis in our healthcare.
Angela Bacca
Lompoc
County services make leadership important
Why does it matter who the 3rd District County Supervisor is? If you have a city council, what’s left for county government to do?
The answer is that the county covers a much broader range of services than city government, including health care services for children, seniors, and the disabled; services for alcohol, mental health, and drug addiction; and public health programs for epidemic diseases (very timely right now!)
It includes the District Attorney’s Office, jail, and probationary services; elections; and tax collection. Most cities contract with the county for police and fire services. County agencies like the Air Pollution Control District (APCD) monitor emissions from oil facilities. The Board of Supervisors oversees land use issues outside cities - including the Gaviota Coast, Goleta Beach, and huge swaths of open space. The county also has jurisdiction over most agricultural areas.
Whoever occupies the 3rd District seat (covering a wide area from Goleta to Guadalupe, including the Santa Ynez Valley) is a crucial voice and votes on all these services. If they are competent and capable, we are well represented. If they promote special interests and aren’t committed to transparent, community-based governance, we are in trouble.
Joan Hartmann has consistently proven herself to be an honest, highly capable representative of and for the 3rd District. We are fortunate to have her overseeing all of these areas. When you vote, on or before March 3, keep that in mind to ensure that those many services continue to meet our needs.
Marian and Stephen Cohen
Goleta
Hartmann collaborates, serves seniors
Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann recently met with residents at Atterdag Village, where she shared her plan to address the “Silver Tsunami” affecting Santa Barbara County. I serve on the Atterdag Village Board and am grateful for Supervisor Hartmann’s knowledge of and commitment to addressing the needs of this growing population. Indeed, the senior population in California will double in 10 years!
As chair of the Adult & Aging Network, Supervisor Hartmann conducted a study on the increasing need to provide transportation for seniors for medical appointments, shopping, and enabling seniors to participate in social and entertainment opportunities – leading to a Community Partners in Caring Program. As she has pointed out, Solvang’s median age is 32% higher than the state average – and our community needs to prepare for and serve that reality.
A natural collaborator, Supervisor Hartmann networks with local forums to bring to Santa Barbara County experts to address planning for retirement, the importance of nutrition, fitness and social opportunities for seniors. I have spoken with seniors who wish to stay in their homes or are unable to afford senior retirement communities.
Supervisor Hartmann knows that meeting the physical, emotional, and financial needs of seniors requires routine monitoring of health issues and oversight of caregivers to protect our seniors from elder abuse and financial scams. She has also worked on issues such as long term leases for senior centers, to allow improvements, and on outreach and cooling centers for seniors affected by power shutoffs as well.
Supervisor Hartmann has my vote!
Kelly B. Gray
Los Olivos