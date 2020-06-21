Letters to the Editor: Different takes on a COVID-19 win

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Different takes on a COVID-19 win

In negatively referencing former senator and war hero John McCain, President Trump expressed his preference for soldiers who weren't captured or didn't surrender. This from a man who often refers to himself as a "wartime president."

Equating the COVID-19 pandemic with various military conflicts is not far fetched and, as such, presents our President with an opportunity to demonstrate the kind of leadership that will ensure him a niche alongside the true giants that have held the office he now occupies.

He has, instead, thrown up his hands, not signifying victory but, rather, defeat and surrender. His actions indicate that not even a death toll of 120,000 and counting is sufficient to imperil his reelection. For him and his administration, the war against the virus is over and restoring the economy to pre-pandemic levels before the November election is of paramount importance.

Health experts are in agreement that, not only have we not defeated the enemy that is the coronavirus but that the worst may well be ahead of us. In spite of being arguably the richest nation with the most advanced medical facilities in the world, we lag well behind most other industrialized nations in efforts to control the spread of the disease and the fatality rate.