Diablo Canyon commentary uninformed
Sadly the Diablo Canyon commentary by Mr. Elias seems to be a mix of uninformed political phobias and little knowhow of technology.
Diablo Canyon gives us 4400MW of reliable electricity that is sorely needed by local users.
The myth of green energy shows lack of knowledge and fact. If you ever visit in North Texas, you will see a huge facility of wind towers that are not in use. Why? The towers were built to capture a big tax benefit that did not allow for the infrastructure to deliver that power.
Seeking power for unbuilt green sources must consider how to get it to users. What is the story of wind power for Lompoc? Promises, but no delivery. Nice to think of free sun power, but the delivery facts are that it cannot get to users when they need it in the amount needed.
With the green ideas of stopping hydrocarbon usage, how will water, homes and businesses be heated and cooled? Those numbers are massive and replacement seems fictional in our foreseeable future.
It is peaceful and comforting to think of true green power for our unbounded needs for the future, but dreamers have to be patient and practical. If you believe that electric cars are some kind of magic that will relieve us of the hydrocarbon burden, do some simple study of how much power it takes to drive an electric car. Hint - it takes about 43kwh of pure energy to drive 100 miles.
Somehow that E-car energy must be recharged. Use your electric bill info to find out the answer! See the large fields of solar power panels near our area to see what a business user has designed.
We should be grateful that we have the power available to us without being told to cut back as E-car users were told during the recent heat wave!