Democrats, Schiff clutching at straws
Adam Schiff on more than one occasion stated he had proof the President had colluded with the Russians to win the 2016 election. Either he has the proof or he lied. Which is it? Show us the proof.
Schiff shifts with the wind looking for any case he might manufacture against the President. What has he done for the last three years other than draw a fat salary for spreading lies and leaks to the press?
Let’s compare Schiff's record to what the President has done. Unemployment at record lows and a smoking economy. Stocks at record highs. A much better trade agreement with Mexico and Canada. Confronting China with its unbalanced and unfair trade tactics. Talking with North Korea about nukes. Demanding NATO members pay their share rather than rely on U.S. taxpayers to pick up the cost. Tax cuts.
Now let’s list Schiff's accomplishments. “I have proof Trump colluded with the Russians,” Schiff said. Then there was the “I have proof Trump colluded with the Russians.” Then there was, wait, there’s nothing to list is there? Other than draw a bloated salary Schiff has done absolutely nothing for America.
What have Democrats done for the country? When the President says they're on a witch hunt he is right on point. The majority of citizens don't want him impeached and are tired of childish rants. This entire circus is playing out because Democrats know they can’t beat him in an election. So they try to sneak in the back door of the White House with an illegitimate impeachment. Your circus and its lead clown Adam Schiff are going to pay the price in 2020.
Ellis Romero
Santa Maria
Veteran street name should stand
The removal of a street named for a veteran is a disgrace. Staff Sgt. Augustin Escalante gave the ultimate sacrifice for his country and the city honored him in 1951. To remove his name would be a slap in the face to all veterans that served our country whether they survived or died during combat.
My brother, Robert Kelley, died in Humangni Korea, Hill 347, on Oct. 10, 1951, volunteering to carry wounded from the firing line back to aid stations. The hurt in your heart never is forgotten.
Keeping Augustin Escalante’s name on the street is the right thing to do.
Mickey Kelley Freeman
Santa Maria
Real men, real fun!
The Santa Ynez Valley's Arts Outreach and its board or directors would like to thank everyone who helped make our annual Real Men Cook fundraiser a huge success.
From Monty and Pat Roberts, who once again graciously allowed us to hold the event at Flag Is Up Farms to our outstanding community volunteers who helped our small staff make the benefit run smoothly, this event could not happen without the tremendous support of many.
A big thank you to our business sponsors who donated time and goods: El Rancho Market, Mission Linen, Nielsen Building Materials, Steve Jacobsen, Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch, and Health Sanitation Systems.
Huge thanks to the 27 vintners/brewers who donated their time and delicious refreshments and also to the 56 amateur chefs who donated their time and cooking talents to help make this the most successful RMC ever.
Finally, thank you to the more than 500 community members who came to enjoy the fun and help Arts Outreach in our mission to continue to bring arts experiences to the students and seniors of our wonderful community.
Mark your calendars for RMC 2020, which will take place on Oct. 24, 2020!
Sandie Mullin
Executive Director
Arts Outreach