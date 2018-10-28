Debunking question of 'ethics' and Measure Y
I was disappointed to see the letter from Dan Hilker attacking the mission of the Allan Hancock College Foundation, and its role as a support organization to Hancock College. As a trustee, he should know the Foundation's mission is to "operate for the advancement of education by raising funds and building community support."
Simply put, that means the Foundation supports the college in a myriad of areas – including "program support, capital and infrastructure projects and scholarships." We work daily to honor the intent of our donors and use funds strictly for their intended purpose. That philosophy won’t ever change. The Foundation is making a difference daily - for many programs and many interests at the college, including the very successful Hancock Promise.
It's also beyond amazing for Mr. Hilker to suggest that 30-plus local community leaders on our board, as well as foundation staff members are "unethical" in our support of Measure Y. That’s quite an accusation. Had he checked with our office, I would have been happy to share that our board thoroughly investigated best practices and found many community college foundations in California that have used unrestricted funds (donations with no specific designation) to support local bond measures - including Santa Barbara City College, Cuesta and even Taft College. So let me assure Mr. Hilker that supporting Measure Y is both ethical and legal (IRS Form 5768) and well within the mission and vision of the AHC Foundation.
It’s one thing to have a difference of opinion in politics. Quite another to call folks 'unethical' – and make public accusations, assumptions and even formal complaints without ever asking one single clarifying question. Now that’s what I call a waste of taxpayer funds.
Susan Houghton
Nipomo
Measure Y helps us all
Residents have recently come forward denouncing Measure Y, a purposed bond measure to raise funds for improving Allan Hancock College campuses.
A common theme is that taxes are too high already and we don’t need to maintain or improve the existing district.
Every personal asset we own requires constant maintenance and the occasional upgrade — and a school district is no different.
Most families are well aware of the need for education/training beyond high school, and bear this cost along with their property tax. AHC provides an affordable means to achieve this as well as a springboard to a four-year institution and beyond.
These people claim they don’t benefit from Measure Y, failing to take into account the major benefit. When a relator is showing a property to a potential buyer, one of the first questions asked about the quality of local schools. It’s no secret that good schools significantly add to the value of a home.
As a part-time faculty member for nearly 20 years I witnessed many changes and improvements to the main campus. Years ago, while teaching in the Humanities Complex, the roof leaked so badly I needed an umbrella inside the classroom. This condition was fixed with a previous bond measure resulting in the remodel of the existing complex. Currently my classroom is in a portable unit housing a mix of offices and classrooms. This building was declared surplus by the Air Force over two decades ago and was moved to the main campus. A student recently complained of ants falling from the ceiling during class. It was a termite infestation instead.
The passage of Measure Y ultimately benefits the community and the diverse student body of AHC. Don’t let this opportunity pass, vote “yes” on Measure Y.
Dan Payne
Santa Maria
Just treats for our pets
Pet owners partaking in frightening fun this Halloween should remember to keep all their little ghouls and goblins safe — including the four-legged ones.
Tricks for treats? Only if those treats are safe for pets, since many Halloween candies can be toxic to animals. Chocolate and sugar-free candies containing the artificial sweetener xylitol can be particularly dangerous if ingested, so keep your pet from sniffing around the candy bowl.
When trick-or-treaters roam the streets, pets can become disoriented and scared. Be sure to provide a safe, quiet space they can retreat to if needed, and watch the door for escape artists. Many pets will try to disappear outside if given the chance.
Keeping pets safe this Halloween doesn’t have to be tricky. With a few simple precautions, the entire family can safely enjoy the holiday’s spooky scares.
Robin Ganzert
President/CEO
American Humane Society
Measure U needed to continue services
I encourage everyone in Santa Maria to vote yes on Measure U. As a business owner in Santa Maria, I support the Measure U resources being used by our men and women of the Santa Maria Police Department. It has so far enabled them to better meet growing challenges and demands of our community.
It is very important that voters continue this local support. The passage of Measure U is essential to maintain Santa Maria's quality of life and public safety. It extends a local sales tax for essential local services that we all want. This includes police, fire, code compliance, recreation and parks programs, library funding, and programs for youth. Please vote yes on Measure U.
Laurie Tamura
Santa Maria
Mail ballot misdirection
My vote-by-mail ballot was returned to the election office in Santa Barbara with the message, "This party no longer lives here.”
I called the office staff and they told me they will send me another ballot.
I also went to the post office and filed a complaint. They were as stunned as I was. I've voted from the same address for almost 20 years.
Is this a trick? In my senior years I say, don't mess with great-grandma.
Barb Brown
Santa Maria
Gloria Soto for District 3 City Council
I first met candidate Gloria Soto at her birthday celebration, and the initial launch of her campaign for District 3 City Council member. She has also spoken at the monthly Democratic Club of Santa Maria meetings where she outlined her platform for helping create a Santa Maria for all of us. Ms. Soto is a native Santa Marian who understands the need to protect and preserve our beautiful city.
Gloria Soto is a young, ambitious candidate with foresight and understanding of what our city needs in regards to the betterment of our environs. She envisions a Santa Maria far beyond the complacency of those council members occupying seating comforts within the Council chambers. Her primary goal is to revitalize the hopes and attitude of our community by implementing measures in regards to schools, businesses, affordable housing, and rent control for low income families.
Ms. Soto promises to work with the existing City Council in order to make it easier for homeowners to create accessory dwellings, or granny flats. Affordable housing within our city can co-exist with added new tech companies, and those businesses serving agriculture, aerospace, engineering and tourism. She sees a need for upstart commercial elements such as restaurants, and additional recreational options.
The ultimate message can be summed up in just one word: VOTE! These are not just words you’ve undoubtedly heard many times over, but a message and reminder to vote for what and who you believe is best for all our citizens. Gloria Soto will passionately collaborate with schools and city government for much needed programs that support health, recreation, education, and families.
Vote Gloria Soto 3rd District City Council.
Peter Roswell Hill
Member, Democratic Club of Santa Maria
Simplifying the complex
The Santa Maria Times excels in simplifying the complex.
Your concern about the "facilities in which they (teachers) teach" ignores the verities of the world: "If conditions are bad, work performance … will suffer.”
How would you describe the working conditions of firemen? Of a police traffic officer? How about those of a miner, a Navy SEAL or an infantry soldier? They are expected to, and in fact do, produce exceptional results, but somehow a teacher is to be accorded special dispensation?
In typical one-size-fits-all fashion, the Times' universal answer is simply more debt. Spending 200 percent or more over retail is the answer to nothing. But perhaps that concept is excessively complex for you?
William Mirken
Nipomo
Cleaning up roadside mess
I would like to thank Mr. Maggio and his crew for picking up the garbage, glass and bags of field plastic along Mahoney Road. I appreciate not having to look at the garbage every time I drive to and from town.
All the litter bothered me. So, on Monday my boyfriend and I helped with the cleanup. We spent six hours picking up the garbage on both sides of Black Road from the Mahoney intersection to Tanglewood Drive. Doesn’t it look clean.
What we noticed was most of the garbage we picked up was connected to farming. The big stuff consisted of cardboard packing boxes, bags of irrigation tubing and ties and large bags of field plastic. The only way it got there was from falling from a passing truck or a tractor going to and from the fields.
I am asking that farmers, truck and tractor drivers be responsible for picking up whatever falls from their vehicle. Be accountable.
The rest of the miscellaneous garbage picked up consisted of cups, hundreds of straws, plastic silverware and snack wrappers, items that come from lunch pails. Again I am asking farmers to provide large garbage cans wherever their workers have lunch, so garbage can be thrown in a can and not on the ground.
I am also asking all Tanglewood residents take pride in our community and keep it and its streets clean and free of litter. We have two schools here with many children. Let’s be an example for all the children and help keep our community clean. Don’t you think our children deserve it?
Barbara Bello
Tanglewood
Vote Larry Lahr for Hancock trustee
I am a 42 year-old Latina who has lived in Santa Maria for the last 23 years. As a Mexican citizen, my father and brother drove my sister, my brother, and myself across the Tijuana border when I was 2 years old. My mother and three other siblings stayed behind in Mexico for six more months. They brought us here in pursuit of a better life.
Early on I learned that the way to a better life was through education. Although, I was not very good at school, I kept the dream in my heart that someday I would be college educated. Lucky for me Larry Lahr was already volunteering his time on the board of trustees to make Hancock reachable to more students. I happened to be one of those students.
My husband and I struggled through working full time jobs and raising our two children. After years of part-time classes, I achieved my dream and earned an associate of arts degree in business administration, signed by Trustee President Larry Lahr. Serendipitously, in 2008 I was able to participate in the Hancock satellite program through CSUB and received my bachelors in business administration.
In 2010 I was hired to work for Larry as office manager for his commercial real estate operation. During this time I got to know his character and his integrity. His drive to volunteer for different non-profits is because he cares about people and his community. He believes that a better life can be achieved through education and for this reason he has volunteered 24 years as a trustee for Hancock.
During these years he has held different positions on the board to spearhead new opportunities for our students, such as the Promise Program. His continued involvement with his business and the different associations he is a member of give him the knowledge and experience that make him an asset to the board.
Historically, I believe that new blood can be good. In this case, I think it is crucial for our students and our community to re-elect Larry Lahr.
Sandra Sepulveda Valdez
Santa Maria