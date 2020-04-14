Letters to the Editor: Dark Sky Week just around the corner; Lompoc Museum looks forward to welcoming community

As you and your family learn more about the night sky, check whether modifying your outdoor lighting will make it easier for you to see the stars.

Working together, wherever we live, we can make our neighborhoods and world “dark sky and neighbor friendly.” The night sky is a precious gift, enjoyed by humans for centuries, and we are now its keepers.

Nancy Emerson

Save Our Stars Committee, WE Watch

Lompoc Museum looks forward to welcoming community

The Lompoc Museum is temporarily closed to the public and will reopen as soon as it is deemed healthy to do so by the local, county, and state health authorities. Our administrative, research, and other operations continue as close to normal as possible in the middle of a pandemic. Our 1.5 FTE employees, are staying safe while regularly checking email, picking up mail, paying bills, checking phone messages, and similar maintenance.