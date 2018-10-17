Cut out meat, save planet
On the heels of utter devastation wrought by Hurricanes Florence and Michael comes an alarming report in the prestigious journal Nature that mitigation of global climate change will require a massive switch to plant-based eating.
The report concludes global warming threatens the world's food supply, in addition to generating scorching heat, raging wildfires, devastating hurricanes, massive flooding and rising sea levels. It was compiled by an international panel of 23 climate experts, and follows the latest warning about rising temperatures by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
A 2010 United Nations report blamed animal agriculture for 19 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, 70 percent of freshwater use, and 38 percent of land use. Carbon dioxide is emitted by burning forests to create animal pastures and by operating factory farms. The more damaging methane and nitrous oxide are released from digestive tracts of cattle and from animal waste cesspools, respectively.
In an environmentally sustainable world, just as we replace fossil fuels with wind, solar, and other pollution-free energy sources, we must also replace meat and dairy products in our diet by vegetables, fruits and grains.
Our next supermarket visit offers a superb opportunity to get started.
Stinson Miner
Santa Maria
Frightened by liberals
As a Trump supporter I am terrified of all that is happening on behalf of the liberals.
I do not feel safe. Who knows when one of those spiteful people may choose to put a gun or some other weapon in your face. I worry about someone being assassinated just because they have a different belief or view or is wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat. It’s an absolute travesty what an angry bunch they have become.
Surrounding and bullying conservative people in restaurants, airports, elevators, stores, etc., pounding on doors of the Supreme Court, disrupting gatherings, shouting obscenities and name-calling even to our first lady. Posting conservative Senators addresses and phone numbers on line.
They have absolutely no respect for anyone else’s opinions other than their own. Imagine the bad press Republicans would be facing if they had surrounded someone like Dianne Feinstein or took part in any of the hateful displays Democrats like Maxine Waters are engaging in. It’s shameful, reprehensible and shocking and needs to be brought to an end.
A quote from former President Eisenhower goes as follows: “If a political party does not have its foundation in the determination to advance a cause that is right and moral, then it is not a political party. It is merely a conspiracy to seize power.”
Elaine Barnett
Orcutt
Yes on Measure Y
Great things are happening at Allan Hancock College and we are fortunate to have such a strong educational opportunity in our community. In addition to being the top transfer institution to Cal Poly, AHC offers state of the art training for real-world jobs in public safety, agriculture, welding, nursing, automotive and digital production.
These are just a few of the reasons I am chairing the community group, Friends of Hancock College and supporting Measure Y. A Yes vote on this bond measure will replace buildings that are more than 50 years old, providing new facilities to support training for 21st Century careers. It will also support upgrades to the public safety training facilities in Lompoc and support technical equipment for PCPA productions in Solvang. Hancock is the most professionally managed college in the state and has proved worthy of our trust. The recent partnerships with private entities for the Hancock Promise and the new four-year degree programs are just the latest evidence of how the college is integral to our community.
It's also an important measure for those who support athletics in our community. Over the past 17 years, I have been honored to be part of a booster club that raised more than $850,000 to upgrade our athletic facilities. Measure Y will provide much needed locker room upgrades, showers and a weight room - overhauls necessary to assist our student athletes.
Now it is time to make a real investment in the future of Hancock. I hope you will join me in voting for Measure Y on November 6!
Jim Glines
Santa Maria