Letters to the Editor: Creation of Cat Canyon buffer zone crucial; Local officials should take lead in COVID-19

This is a reasonable and supportable buffer that must be adopted if CalGEM is to fulfill its clearly stated new mandate to prioritize the protection of public health, safety and the environment. And one more new rule that shouldn’t need any further explanation: no drilling through our drinking water sources.

Seth Steiner

Los Alamos

Local officials should take lead in COVID-19

When the COVID-19 crisis started, we were told everyone needed to shut down to “flatten the curve” so as to ensure that the hospitals would not be overwhelmed. That has occurred and now we are told that we have to meet other requirements. In other words, we were lied to. Now local officials say the governor says when it is safe.

Regarding the governor - who cares? He has made a career out of defying the governor as mayor of San Francisco and defying the President as governor. So why can’t county supervisors defy the governor?