Crab feast big success
The first Buellton Crab Feast Gala was a huge success. It was great to see everyone enjoying themselves while feasting on crab legs at the Zaca Creek Golf Course, surrounded by beautiful green fairways and twinkling lights.
All of this would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of the many people involved in making this event a great one. I would like to take the time to thank them for their service at the Buellton Crab Feast and to the community at large.
First, a big thank you to all of the staff and officials at the city of Buellton for their support in making it possible to put on a recreational event of this caliber. Thanks to all the dedicated members of Jonata-Oak Valley PTSA, and families.
A big thanks to all the business and individuals who participated by donating items to the raffle. And special thanks St. Mark’s in the Valley Episcopal Church, and Mike Brown of Zaca Creek Golf Course for your support.
Finally, thanks to all the Buellton citizens, Valley residents and visitors who came out to enjoy us at the Buellton Crab Feast Gala. Thank you for supporting our schools and Recreation Center.
Barbara Knecht
Buellton Recreation Department
Reality of senators' questioning not represented
Dan Walters' selectively slanted analysis of two Democrats' questioning of Brett Kavanaugh during the Senate hearings on Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court was more revealing of Walters' political bias than of the reality as I saw it.
Walters was more interested in emphasizing the political aspirations of Democratic Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris than he was the disrespect shown these senators by the committee chairperson, who used his microphone and gavel to shut down their inquiries.
What Walters does not mention is the Committee's withholding of thousands of documents until, literally, hours before the hearing. The documents would shed light on two important and revealing questions: what were actual rulings and writings of Kavanaugh on the issues of Roe vs Wade; and limits (or lack there of) on the powers of the President or the President's immunity from any pursuit on criminal charges while in office.
Considering Kavanaugh's previous writings on whether or not Roe vs Wade was rightly declared "settled law" and therefore open to change (as he has suggested in his writings), and whether he still believed a sitting President was immune to criminal charges of misbehavior while serving as President, clarification is important for those required to confirm or deny a lifetime appointment to a candidate carefully chosen by the Federalist society for precisely those beliefs, and forwarded by a President boastful of his success at fulfilling his campaign promises to bring down Roe vs Wade.
I know Walters is a conservative, but I would hope he is also a man as concerned about the real life impact of each lifetime appointments as I and Senators Harris and Feinstein are.
Istar Holliday
Arroyo Grande