County vaccine woes demand action
Do you feel you are any closer to getting the COVID vaccine? Has your status changed in the last month? Still being denied so much as a place on the vaccination waiting list?
Certainly, the more we learn about COVID variants, the more lethal they seem to be. Science tells us even a single shot of the vaccine is likely to change getting COVID from being lethal to being survivable.
But even with all this knowledge, has anything actually happened to change the decisions of those charged with our very lives to change a county vaccination policy that simply is not working for anyone but healthcare workers? Every day we get further and further behind the mutating virus.
In a past letter, I suggested that you go to another county such as Kern County to get vaccinated. I did so myself a month ago, and I now have the first shot and have a date and time for the second shot. Here in Santa Barbara County the county supervisors and the county’s Department of Health still haven’t budged on letting you and me sign up. Samsun Clinic, Cottage Hospital, Lompoc Valley, Marian, still all no-gos.
Don’t wait for those people charged in this county for your health to do what is apparently necessary. It’s your life. If you are 65+, go to https://kernpublichealth.com/ and click on the Find a Covid-19 Vaccination Location button then pick a location.
Alternatively, if you prefer going from the north, call 661-765-1935, and if you prefer going from the south call 661-248-5250 to be placed on a waiting list today.
Likewise, if you are an educator, Kern County is currently awaiting the green light to begin vaccinating this group starting Feb. 19 because the county has been so successful in getting the job done.
If you are wondering why Kern County locations will care for you when Santa Barbara County locations will not, remember that fact when the next election rolls around and you vote for your county supervisor or the head of your health district. They are the ones responsible.
David Kohler
Lompoc
San Quentin fine robbing Peter to pay Paul
Cal OSHA is suing state prisons for not handling the COVID-19 outbreak properly. Among the fines is $421,800 to San Quentin.
Let me think about that. San Quentin is operated by the state, meaning our tax dollars pay for its operation. So Cal OSHA demands that California taxpayers give $421,800 to the state. In what world is that not insane?
Am I so dumb that I take a $20 bill out of my wallet, and then claim, I’m $20 richer? No. Only state employees can be that ignorant.
I understand the need to “punish” the prison management, but can’t they find a way that isn’t simply a tax exchange, that will cost California citizens?
Jim Vint
Santa Maria