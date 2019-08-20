County sold us out to highest cannabis bidder
If you haven’t read The Los Angeles Times article “Must Reads: The world’s largest pot farms, and how Santa Barbara opened the door” (June 12, 2019), you should.
If you care about Santa Barbara County’s blessed topography with its rolling hills, beautiful vineyards, quiet beaches, and unique tranquility that is home for thousands as well as a tourist destination … you must.
According to this well researched article by LA Times staff writer Joe Mozingo, Santa Barbara County has become “the unlikely capitol of California’s legal pot market.” The draw of big money for growers, land owners, investors, and the County created the perfect moneymaking storm following the passing of Proposition 64 that legalized recreational marijuana in November 2016.
But the county’s expectation of lucrative tax returns fizzled when the County Board of Supervisors, unlike other counties, agreed to tax cannabis on revenue rather than tax the licensed square footage cultivated. Since there aren’t enough licensed dispensaries buying the product, only a fraction of what consultants predicted as income to Santa Barbara County has come to fruition.
Supervisors Das Williams and Steve Lavagnino developed close ties and socialized with hired advocates/lobbyists/consultants for the marijuana industry. They pushed for and won nearly every important measure the cultivators asked for.
People who we voted into power have sold us out in their quest for financial and personal gain. They will never have to suffer the direct consequences of their actions … unless they choose to move next to or nearby a marijuana grow. Monstrous white hoops won’t surround their neighborhoods; the smell of skunk won’t poison their air; their property values won’t plummet; the lighting ruining our dark night skies won’t be seen by them; and armed guards won’t be patrolling near them.
Marlene Hudson
Solvang
Thanks to Band of Brothers for moving help
The Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library appreciates the volunteer labor of the Band of Brothers in helping us to move to the Town Center mall where we will open a used -book shop in September.
The Band of Brothers, a local group of military veterans, donated time moving about 200 boxes of books from a storage facility. The contribution substantially reduced our moving costs. The Friends raises funds to provide books, other materials, and programs for the Santa Maria Public Library.
Joyce Hall
Santa Maria
Words matter in immigration issue
I didn’t vote for Hillary nor Trump, but like most Americans I like the stand Trump takes against illegal aliens.
Imagine the disaster created admitting every unscreened illegal who wants to immigrate here and what it would do to the wages of our unskilled and semi-skilled workers. Now there is a big effort to blend illegal immigrants in with legal immigrants by referring to illegals just as immigrants. Also to refer to those opposed to illegal immigrants as anti-immigrant not anti-illegal immigrants.
Richard Dydell
Santa Maria