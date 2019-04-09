County should approve oil trucking permit
I am writing to commend the Santa Maria City Council for passing a resolution in support of ExxonMobil's temporary trucking permit, particularly because this project will help fund local schools and public safety and bring jobs back to the area.
Prior to ExxonMobil halting operations at its Santa Ynez Unit (SYU) facility after a third-party pipeline ruptured, SYU maintained more than 200 employees and 130 contract personnel. The vast majority of those workers and employees have been displaced since operations ceased. Supporting and approving the temporary trucking permit will help ExxonMobil restart their operations and bring those men back to work as soon as possible.
Prior to the shutdown, ExxonMobil's operation was one of the largest single taxpayers in Santa Barbara County, adding more than $45 million in taxes paid to the county between 2005 and 2015. Local school districts, Allan Hancock Community College, local emergency services, infrastructure, and other public services greatly benefited from this oil and gas tax revenue.
The Santa Ynez Unit is a key contributor to our county's economy and the families of Northern Santa Barbara County. We need the property taxes and funding now.
I look forward to the continued discussion and urge the County Board of Supervisors to vote in favor of the trucking permit.
Willie Galvan
Santa Maria
Let voices be heard
We've all ridden a bike or driven a car to get to where we want to go but a tire is flat and you're stuck, you can't get to where you wanted to go.
What to do. Change the tire? Call someone? You can't do it alone. Sound familiar?
This is what is happening in our government, only on a much larger scale. There is so much hate it has blinded the whole picture.
The country suffers because of the little minds of those not able to accept defeat. I'm talking about the presidential election. The president was elected but according to the left, this wasn't supposed to happen. They thought they had bought the election but the will of the people won out. Can you imagine the promises made to those big contributors "when I'm in office … ”
Our two-party system is tearing our country apart when our representatives think of their party instead of the greater good for all, our country.
I've been in a funky mood, thinking of what is happening, being told the world as we know it will end in a few years because of climate change. They are partly right, it will end, but not because of climate change. It will cease because we have not let our voices be heard.
I hear you — what can little ol' me do? I'm but one person. Don't throw in the towel and stop believing you won't be heard. Do as I have been doing, write letters to your newspaper, your representative and the heads of government.
Let the silent majority be heard once again as we did back in November 2016. God bless America.
Anita Dwyer
Lompoc
Counties should ban glyphosate
Remember as a child how we delighted when we saw dandelions in the lawn? Possibly our parents gave us an allowance if we pulled them with a tool. Remember how weeds would pop up in the sidewalk and we’d use a knife to clear them from the cracks? It took time. We had to bend over. We had to use a tool. It took labor and we burned calories.
Then in the 1970s, (and to the demise of health and possible death of untold people and animals), Monsanto convinced us they had a better idea. Roundup, aka glyphosate, became our savior. Why do manual labor when we can spray glyphosate? Why hire laborers to till or hoe when you can hire far fewer laborers to spray glyphosate? Around 2000, Monsanto’s patent expired and now glyphosate is ubiquitous and marketed under numerous names. Glyphosate is now estimated to be throughout our food chain, in every brand of California wine, and now seeping into our water supply. Poison now penetrates our systems and causes untold negative results.
This week Los Angeles County supervisors placed a moratorium on use of glyphosate until the effect on health is better understood. It’s time for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties to do the same. Poison kills weeds … animals … people … our earth.
Ethel Landers
Arroyo Grande