County roads need grooming
I find it odd that the county of Santa Barbara isn’t very concerned about how their roads look. Take Bradley Road going towards Lakeview, the weeds are growing in the cracks about two feet tall. The other road that I’ve noticed is Via Santa Maria by the drainage reservoir called Mud Lake. Sad that we pay property tax and you see a lack of street maintenance. You can tell where the city and county boundaries are. The city is well groomed.
Ken Heavener
Santa Maria
Russian interference must be top priority
To respond to the letter writer who states that our most important issue is to focus on Russia's interference in our elections. I agree, except this should be the second thing we focus on. The first is to focus on those Americans who are aiding and abetting Russia. The first is to turn our attention to the members of Congress and the Executive Branch.
Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) seems not to mind these hacks as he has blocked current election security legislation. I wonder why?
He also blocked legislation that would have allowed sanctions on a Russian oligarch who lives in New York City and who is no friend to America. I don't wonder why about that one. After the oligarch was not sanctioned and his activities were not curtailed, McConnell's state is receiving three aluminum plants from this Russian's company.
Do we have traitors within our Congress? Do we have members of Congress and in the Executive Branch who turn a blind eye and deny what Russia is doing? Yes. We need to put up an outcry heard all the way to the halls of Congress if we are to keep the Russian bear at bay.
Betty Gunn
Santa Maria