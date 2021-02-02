County misplanning causing development blunder
Los Alamos is in the midst of a development blunder aided by our own county planning department. This can happen to any small town, or any neighborhood within a city.
A builder seeks to develop an acre-and-a-half lot that is bordered by three roads. He may build as many as 11 dwellings. One of the potential access roads has long-provided a safe and quiet place for walking and jogging, pushing infants in strollers, young children riding tricycles and bikes, and folks walking with a cane or in a wheelchair. This road is also, however, the easiest and most profitable choice for the developer.
How has our planning and development department handled the permitting process? County transportation experts first downplayed or sought to ignore the one-lane bottleneck on this road. It would experience greatly increased traffic and corresponding risk for accident and injury. The transportation planning supervisor then stated that he was not concerned, as “liability is covered by design immunity as long as we follow adopted county/federal standards and guidelines.”
Rather than try to understand the community, or call for a traffic study, the planner simply opened the Traffic Engineering Handbook, turned to a general formula, and plugged in some numbers to generate an answer.
The planner further assumed only one new home on each of the parcels within the lot. Zoning here, however, allows for as many as three dwellings on each parcel. So again, his conclusions grossly underestimate the number of vehicles and resulting traffic problems.
County planners ought to pay more attention to realities on the ground and to the interests of existing residents. They need to respect the unique characteristics of a street or a neighborhood, and avoid damaging the fabric of communities.
There may well be pressure from Sacramento for our county to expand the housing stock. There are, though, several other lots in our town that are more suitable for multiple home development.
Seth Steiner
Los Alamos
Bill Orndorff, a man with vision
The Jan. 21 guest commentary by Gary Roper brought back many fond memories of working with Planning Director Bill Orndorff. Gary mentioned many projects that Bill initiated while he worked for the city.
Among the features that are attributed to Bill are decorative streetlights. Bill did not like the 25-foot high “cobra-head” streetlights in new residential neighborhoods, and he thought all new neighborhoods should have the decorative streetlights just like those in the Carriage District.
After two long years of reviewing standards and working with other city departments and the development community, the new decorative streetlight standard was approved by the City Council. In the neighborhoods built in the last 15 years, you can see these decorative streetlights and you can thank Bill for his hard work.
More importantly, Bill led the city in one of the most extensive planning efforts ever seen in the County of Santa Barbara. From 1990 to 1993, the city updated the General Plan, expanded the sphere of influence, and annexed land for the growth of the city. As mentioned by Gary, the towers, roundabouts, green belts, trails and parks were all part of that General Plan effort and we enjoy these elements almost 30 years later while the city grew from 70,000 to 100,000 people.
Chuen Ng is the current Planning Director and he and his staff are leading the effort to update the City General Plan for the next 30 years. During this planning process, new design features can be included in the plan to guide the city as it grows and expands.
During this new General Plan Update effort, it is time for the community to reflect and appreciate the efforts of Bill and the many previous city planners, planning commissioners, and city council members. Our city is better because of their hard work.
Laurie Tamura
Principal Planner, Urban Planning Concepts