County managment of tax dollars questioned

I'm amazed at the story about the county proposing new taxes on marijuana, a library parcel tax and appropriately an assessment for the flood control district.

If I recall, cannabis farming was hailed as a tax revenue savior. Funny how increasing staff (law enforcement) to enforce the closing of illegal farms wasn't granted or seen as warranted. It seems that local legal farmers and citizens stepped up, nor were water regulations enforced.

