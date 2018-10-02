Contreras’ reports thrill
Kudos to Shirley Contreras on “The Heart of the Valley” supplement in the Sept. 21 issue of the Santa Maria Times.
This fascinating look at the past was so informative and entertaining, especially the stories of Blochman School. What an innovative idea.
Diane Alleman-Stevens
Santa Maria
Consider long-term impacts of bonds
With Measure Y on the ballot, now seems an appropriate time to teach a class that I like to call “Bonds 101.” This particular session is titled “The Bond Paradox.” Please pay close attention as there will be a one-question examination at the end of the class. However, if you fail the test, there will be a second question in order to give you a chance to redeem yourself.
When you vote for bonds, you increase the property tax. When you vote for bonds year after year, the taxes begin to depreciate the value of property. Eventually home owners, who can no longer afford the taxes, have two options: abandon their home or sell it for a reduced price.
In either case, when the house is eventually sold, it will be reassessed at the diminished value. This in turn will result in less taxes collected, even to the point where the taxes collected can no longer pay the current bond indebtedness. Thus more bonds are required just to pay the current indebtedness, and so the cycle repeats.
Now for the test question: are you really going to vote for Measure Y or, for that matter, any bond issue? If you answered “yes” and failed the test, here is your redeeming question: What are you thinking?
Michael Farris
Los Alamos
Parents, kids must talk
After being affected and moved by the Anita Hill/Clarence Thomas and recent Brett Kavanaugh hearings, my advice to underage girls and their parents is liquor and drugs at parties reduce inhibitions and boundaries.
Most young men are less interested in long-term relationships and a young girl's interests than getting sex. Social interaction is important and sports, arts, cultural and educational outlets without liquor are important.
Open communication between youth and parents is so important to their future.
Libby Breen
Orcutt
Give Bill Ostrander your vote
San Luis Obispo County approaches a moment of truth: Will we allow our county's representation to be bought by outside, wealthy corporate interests? Or will we retain our democracy? Our nation faces these questions today as well, and never with greater urgency.
If we lack discernment, the consequences may be dire, even catastrophic, to democracy, liberty, the economy, even the planet itself. Americans are now familiar with oligarchy, a system of government that concentrates wealth and power to a small group of economic elite. They decide which laws will be passed, which regulations to discard (regardless of how that impacts the people), and deal themselves sweet billions from the treasury.
This is happening today, starkly, in Washington D.C. But "all politics is local," and San Luis Obispo County is not immune. Would you agree that there is corruption in Congress? Most would emphatically say yes. This doesn't happen in a vacuum. It isn't as though oil companies and Wall Street tycoons pick random candidates off the streets to represent their interests in Congress. No, these candidates are groomed, vetted, selected.
35th Assembly District challenger Bill Ostrander, a champion of ending the corrupt pay-to-play system and expert on campaign finance reform, accepts no corporate money. If we wish to maintain our democracy, liberty, wealth, and our environment, we must choose ours. I urge my fellow voters to give democracy and Bill Ostrander your support, and your vote.
Sean Shealy
San Luis Obispo