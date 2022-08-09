Conserve ... conserve ... conserve

We keep hearing these words over and over. Yet we are still running out of water. Everyone by now should be aware of the fact that the water supply situation will not get any better, it will only worsen. How will we be able to conserve when there is no water to conserve?

For decades, our water gurus have known this, yet no meaningful action has been taken to solve this problem. A desalination plant was built in Santa Barbara years ago, then we had a wet winter and the plant was shut down.

