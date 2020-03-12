Letters to the Editor: Coach Ray Vasquez has 'winning season'; Living not in fear, but with positive attitude; Stay calm, this too shall pass

Coach Ray Vasquez has 'winning season'
I had the honor and privilege of working for Ray Vasquez, the Pirates boys varsity coach this past season. A season is not judged on wins and losses; it is judged on whether the young boys on the team are taught life lessons that can help them mature into young men of great character, impeccable integrity, good sportsmen and teammates that always look out for each other. And based on this more important test, Coach Ray was wildly successful.
I wish that every Valley resident could have had the front row seat I had to witness how Coach Ray poured his heart and soul into the program and what he gave to these young men. I know that each and every one of these players will be better off for having been coached by such a tremendous and thoughtful man.
Rick Weber
Santa Ynez
Living not in fear, but with positive attitude
After reading the article about the shortages of toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer and bottled water, and the accompanying photos of empty shelves, it becomes obvious that our community along with others has bigger problems than the coronavirus.
With all the hype,the constant emphasis on the number of infections and limited deaths compared to the flu, I have to wonder about a side effect of all of this. Namely coronavirus phobia.
We have all heard of the symptoms, and the common sense rules of hygiene to prevent the disease. With all the emphasis on the financial aspect, the lack of positive opinion on how it will be dealt with, and the unspoken fear of the unknown, I feel that many have lost track of basic principles.
The main principle is "do unto others as you would have them do to you", the Golden Rule. When you're out shopping, do you think of the whole community, those with compromised immune systems, the elderly and the young? Or do you think of just your immediate family, and what if, and not taking any consideration of others.
When you hoard basic things that we all need, and especially things that don't relate to the virus like toilet paper and paper towels, you hurt everyone. This virus can only be contained through teamwork. Take responsibility for your health, don't expect someone else to do it for you. Don't deny mortality, but think about doing your best to help others. Pray or meditate before you act. Especially, don't fall for the fear mongering.
Our community can do better. Just had to get this off my chest. I am a senior citizen, who's being cautious but determined to live not in fear, but with a positive attitude.
Bill Potts
Santa Maria
Stay calm, this too shall pass
A lot has been said about the COVID-19 virus, but underneath it all is a basic biology lesson in population ecology. All populations are susceptible to the introduction of a new disease-causing microorganism. Harbor seals get a measles-like disease from a distemper virus. Fish develop tumors from a herpes virus and in 2009 the Swine flu (H1N1) killed 12,469 in the U.S.
When a new disease-causing virus is introduced there is no natural immunity in the population - everyone is susceptible. Most likely, two years from now most of us will have immunity to COVID-19, either from getting it (most people will probably have a mild case), or we will develop immunity after vaccination. Because of healthcare improvements this outbreak will be probably not be as serious as the Spanish flu of 1918 which killed 675,000 Americans and 50 million people worldwide.
The life cycle of diseases can vary. Some epidemics end quickly if the illness is not that contagious or if everyone in a specific area recovers before they can pass it on to someone new. Some infections spread through the population throughout the year. Other diseases, like influenza, will spread widely during the winter when people spend more time together inside, but the number of cases greatly declines in the summer, only to spike up again next winter. We probably won’t know how COVID -19 will proceed until fall and winter of 2020.
The quarantines and containment areas do serve a purpose. They buy time so doctors can see if the medications for influenza are effective against the corona virus and if not develop new drugs. Slowing the spread also gives researchers time to develop an effective vaccine. Each year most of us get the flu (influenza) vaccine because it mutates, and we want to be protected against the newest strain. It is possible that in the future we will also get the latest corona virus vaccine. Early indications are that it does mutate.
The best that we can do is keep calm, use good hygiene practices and spiff up our emergency supplies. This too shall pass.
Muriel Machin
Nipomo