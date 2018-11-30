Climate debate isn’t relevant
Regarding your recent editorial censuring President Trump for his comments on California fires, the responsibility for the California fire fatalities falls squarely on the shoulders of our state and local politicians, not on Trump and his antics.
Global warming’s risks have been known for decades, yet our politicians have failed to meet its challenges on purpose. Rent-seeking, the practice of catering to local and state special interests by politicians, has hampered rational responses to this crisis, and the Paradise deaths are a direct consequence.
As examples, local building code and zoning enforcement along with better and more stringent codes and zones, plus preventative measures such as residential brush-clearing programs, roadside vegetation removal to provide clear avenues of escape and better roads and infrastructure coupled with better advanced warnings systems are just a few of the measures that would have gone a long way toward mitigating the recent tragedy.
But local media and their politicians have immediately sought to deflect blame by crying foul — calling Trump’s remarks inappropriate — and impotence in the face of climate.
The biggest con is obvious in this case that the climate issue is an effort to backhandedly blame us for global warming and rationalize taxing us for it. Given current trends and research, global climate change is inevitable, and our politicians and bureaucrats should be planning to deal with the consequences rather than uselessly debating its causes. At present, the causes are, for practical purposes, irrelevant and there is almost nothing our politicians can effect in the short term.
The people in Paradise and other afflicted communities deserved better from their representatives.
Guido Cercatore
Nipomo
Much to be thankful for
I sincerely thank the Santa Maria Times for the last four lines of its Veterans Day editorial - if only our citizens would stop and think how expensive pomp and ceremonies are, that money spent is only for a feel good moment for the public, when money spent for food, shelter and medical care would be so much better.
Yes, a parade is nice to see, and on the other hand so many feel lost.
My dad was in good health after WWII and Korea. My husband was in good health after Vietnam.
Our first son - born when dad was in Vietnam - is in good health after battles. We have much to be thankful for.
Gwyneth DeBiase
Lompoc