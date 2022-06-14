City should pass rent agreement without delay
Reading about the City of Santa Maria's model lease program, I'm left to wonder why it's left to voluntary participation by park owners, and why, when the County of Santa Barbara has a rent control program, the city can't offer anything but delays and a poorly written proposal that doesn't protect senior homeowners. What is the problem?
With the cost of living raises limited for retirees and rarely covering rising inflation, taxes (yes, owners still pay property taxes), and the lack of choices and amount of parks to live in, the situation is desperate.
These manufactured homes are on a fixed foundation and are stationary, not mobile as is so often implied. Owners own the home and rent the land. Owners of the parks have the responsibility to maintain parks, pay taxes and receive a profit on their investment.
They have a steady flow of stable tenants, and in some cases, the space rent is raised by how many owners the home has had. A little transparency from the owners, some of whom have owned and developed these parks since their inception, would be appreciated.
How much money is for maintenance, and if the increases are merited they should be open and discussed civilly between owners and tenants. The city only needs to be involved in disputes that aren't in compliance with the consumer price index, and the statistics taken from our county and not from an area with higher costs of living like Los Angeles.
As to staffing from the city blaming the government regulations, and the constant delays in approving the proposal show me that it's not a priority like other housing problems have been in the past.
If you want Santa Maria to be an affordable place to live for all, you shouldn't delay, but come to an agreement and just pass it. The city has a habit of being forced to make a decision when it could've made a better decision that doesn't penalize citizens, and lower the standard of living in our city. That's a win-win.
Bill Potts
Santa Maria
Thankful for Lindsey story on water rescues
Yesterday, I sent a message thanking the newspaper for an article featuring water rescues from the USS Gregory, written by John Lindsey. The article touched home.
"Wow! Fantastic story," noted our son Jeff, from Pensacola, Florida.
My purpose in writing today is to thank the Times. You see, my husband Stan Thompson served aboard the second USS Gregory during the Korean conflict in the 1950s. Reading the history of the Gregory was heartfelt. Please let John Lindsey know our families' appreciation when it is convenient.
Shirley Thompson
Solvang
Leading by example
There’s a quote by Clarence Kelland about fatherhood that I refer to often: “He didn’t tell me how to live; he lived and let me watch him do it.”
As the father of three, two in elementary school, I am always thinking about their safety and wellbeing. More than anything, I want to know they are protected and cared for so they can focus on schoolwork and on being kids. This is never more evident than right now.
While I hope they are safe in school and their minds are well-nourished, I’m also responsible for making sure their bodies are nourished, which is why we have chosen to raise them on a plant-based diet.
A whole foods, plant-based diet is optimum for all stages of human development. Meat, dairy, and eggs are feeding heart disease and cancer in children as young as 10. With an array of plant-based food options now available, it’s easier than ever to raise vegan kids.
As parents, we have a responsibility to tend to our children throughout their entire lives and to live by example. This Father’s Day, choose compassion for our shared future.
Stinson Miner
Santa Maria