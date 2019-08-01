City faulted in tree flap
For many years, I thought the liquid amber tree in my parents’ front yard belonged to us. Our gardener maintained the tree until 2017 when we were told by the city of Santa Maria that we needed to stop caring for and trimming the tree because it belongs to the city, and the city will maintain it.
We stopped taking care of the tree, but the city never came out to maintain it.
The roots grew completely out of control, lifting concrete walkway panels and driveway panels, growing almost to the edge of our neighbor's property, and headed toward the foundation of our house.
The tree needs to be removed, but the city says we are not allowed to remove it. Some of the walkway panels were lifted in such a way as to be very dangerous.
City Arborist Roy Teniente has indicated the city owns 40,000 trees in Santa Maria. If that's true, why would the city ever have thought it would have the resources to maintain those trees?
The city has rejected our claim for damages, won't let us take out this troublesome tree, but will let us repair the damages at our own expense.
How many other property owners in Santa Maria have city-owned trees that are causing damage?
On July 9, at our expense of more than $13,000, we began the process for repairing and replacing the damaged items in our front yard. We are hoping to bring some attention to the city-owned tree policy. We doubt it will help us with our situation, but possibly it will help other property owners.
Darlene Krouse
Los Osos
Democrats run on fumes
It appears Democrats realize they can't win an election based on their ideas and issues, so they are proposing other means, such as allowing non-citizens to vote or registering criminals.
Voter fraud is a distinct possibility. After the 2012 elections, an audit showed that 35,570 people who voted in North Carolina also cast ballots in some other state. It seems when there is something nefarious about the vote count, it always benefits Democrats.
I would like Rep. Salud Carbajal to tell us what are Democrats proposing that will make our country safer or put more money in my wallet? From what I am hearing, Democrats want to give free health care for everyone, even non-citizens, and free college. But since nothing is free who is going to pay for it?
Democrats are also standing for open borders, which will lead to the ruination of our country as we know it. Is the New Green Deal Rep. Carbajal has signed on to a winning issue? Is it even possible, and who in their right mind would support such nonsense?
Ralph Bush
Arroyo Grande