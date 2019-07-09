Citizens need to speak out
The Trump administration is threatening the firing of hundreds of USDA scientists who happen to be working on agricultural problems associated with the climate crisis.
This situation rises above the current level of unfathomable tolerance for an administration that has gone off the tracks. With an unstable Cabinet and an obstructively-acting president, we continue to flounder.
Who will challenge the ignorant mandate that USDA scientists must choose between moving out of current offices and resigning by July 15? USDA staff appealed to their leadership to be allowed to unionize to protect their jobs. They were told that would be fine, only after July 16. Not a solution.
Rachel Maddow’s guest Rep. Nadler pointed out that the courts work too slowly to prevent the potential decimation of our USDA.
Seems to me every responsible U.S. citizen ought to rise up and loudly condemn this. Newspapers, tweets, Facebook raise the roof. If citizens, so tired of all the misbehaving, go to sleep on this one, we will simply deserve what we get.
Roger E. Longden
San Luis Obispo
Bad decision on recitals
Last December, Lompoc Wine Factory, under the duress of a solitary complaint of dubious origin, filed a $400 temporary-use permit with the city to hopefully continue with their amazing and safe use of this facility for Certain Sparks Music to hold its next annual Adult & Youth Summer Recital Program in June.
Subsequent followups of the permit process by the Wine Factory and Certain Sparks did nothing to inform or expedite this seemingly simple process with the city until March, three months later, when asked to answer 26 more questions. All questions were answered and help was asked for, and as yet not effectively given. Zoning, City Council and Planning Commission meetings were attended and all were ineffective.
Lompoc residents have attended and courageously spoke at numerous council meetings in support of approval and expediting of the permit, written emails and letters to the editor disputing the decision of the not-so-transparent reasoning of health and safety concerns by City Manager Jim Throop.
Can the Wine Factory file a grievance to get its $400 back for the city’s failure to perform informed due diligence in a timely fashion? Can City Council and administration practice transparency and explain what possible health and safety concerns exist now when in past years none apparently existed?
And finally, why is health and safety touted as concerns for a music recital with a successful history when the same city management eliminated three open positions in a grossly understaffed Police Department, and gutted the Fire Department, forcing the removal of a battalion chief?
The city has thrown music for kids and health and safety on the streets out the window. Time for new leadership.
Brian W. Cole
Lompoc
Friends in high places
Should anyone be surprised that a planning commissioner and political ally of at least two councilmen should receive special consideration for a temporary-use permit for his wine business?
The Record recently reported the Community Development Program manager saying a TUP issued to the Lompoc Wine Factory was unlike any other the city has ever issued: “This TUP application process, this isn’t typical, this isn’t how our TUP applications work. This is not what they are typically used for.”
She is correct. In my experience as a former planning commissioner these types of activities were always the subject of a conditional-use permit containing many special conditions. This TUP was issued for 12 months, not the usual two or three-day events that TUPs were created for.
Then there is the question of cost recovery. It costs nearly $4,000 to process this application. The applicant only paid an initial $349 fee. At a time when planning staff has been cut in half by the City Council to balance the budget, why is the city giving General Fund money away?
What will happen when the TUP expires in 12 months? Will this commissioner once again receive special treatment?
Ron Fink
Lompoc