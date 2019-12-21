Letters to the Editor: Christianity Today takes surprising stance

Christianity Today takes surprising stance

It would appear that, to date, impeachment proceedings against President Trump have had little impact on positions Congressional representatives and the public at large have held since the whistleblower's accusations have been made public.

In doing so, they join the editorial boards of every major newspaper in the country save the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal. Evangelical Christians are one of several single issue constituencies that comprise Trump's support base. Unlike Congressional Republicans, they apparently feel that the evidence provided is sufficient to convict the President of an impeachable offense, or that the ascension of Vice President Mike Pence would provide them with an ideological Trump clone while relieving them of the need to explain their support of a morally bankrupt President.