Changing course for the love of animals
As a bit of an animal lover, I have been scouring the Internet for some special occasion celebrating animals. I came across an international observance called a "day for animals," but it wasn't quite what I expected.
I was shocked to learn that nearly 99 percent of all domesticated animals are bred and raised for food. That, unlike our cats and dogs, they get no compassion or respect from the meat and dairy industries.
Male baby chicks are suffocated in plastic garbage bags or ground up alive because they lay no eggs. Groups of laying hens are packed into small wire cages that tear out their feathers. Breeding sows spend their entire lives pregnant in metal cages. Dairy cows are artificially impregnated each year, and their babies are snatched from them at birth, so people can drink their milk.
Like many others, I always thought of cows, pigs, and chickens as simply "food on the hoof." Now, I realize that each dollar I spend on meat and dairy products at the checkout counter subsidizes animal atrocities. I will be replacing animal products in my diet with the new healthful, cruelty-free plant-based meats and dairy items offered by my supermarket.
Stinson Miner
Santa Maria
Honoring our veterans
Honor all veterans at Solvang VFW Post 7139’s annual Veterans Day Program, Monday Nov. 11.
VFW Post 7139 will honor and salute all American Veterans who, throughout our history have unselfishly placed their lives on the line for our freedom and way of life.
Veterans Day started as Armistice Day on Nov. 11, 1918, when fighting ceased in WWI. This year we especially honor Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans. These wars have been drawn out for 19 years, longer than any wars in which the U.S. has been involved.
You have free articles remaining.
Even now our active-duty veterans are still finishing up operations against ISIS, continuing to fight the Afghan insurgents, and countering threats from Iran. China is challenging the U.S. in the Pacific and Russia is challenging in Europe.
Our current and past veterans never hesitate to complete their duties and assignments with utmost courage. Patriotic music will be provided by the Santa Ynez Master Chorale, SY High School Bands and Choir. Speakers include VAFB Col. Pete Flores, 14th Air Force Operations commander, and VFW and American Legion members. A free luncheon will follow the program hosted by Pam Gnekow’s Country Garden Catering and served by the Daughters of the American Revolution and the American Heritage Girls.
We honor all veterans and their families, and especially our troops around world who are countering current threats. We invite all veterans, their families and caring citizens to attend. We also welcome veterans from allied countries who fought beside our soldiers.
Alvin Salge
Commander
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7139
Issue taken with Porter sign
Bruce Porter appeared in the Danish Days Parade with a sign “Bruce Porter, Supervisor” which could imply that he holds that office when he is simply a candidate. Not only is he jumping the gun a bit, but as a military man he should know about stolen valor — it is dishonorable to claim a title that you haven’t earned. It is deliberately misleading. I hope this isn’t a portent of the kind of campaign he intends to run.
Seth Steiner
Los Alamos