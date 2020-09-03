Letters to the Editor: Change is needed now; Law enforcement is not the enemy; Peace and Good; Write thoughtfully, rant less, buy ad space

Peace and Good
I appreciated your coverage of the protest in front of our Mission on Aug. 22. I am glad it remained a peaceful protest, and I and the other friars here were praying for all those involved.
I do want to clarify something however. At no time before the protest or since have I been contacted by anyone associated with the petition. Despite the statement made in the article (by a protestor), we received no emails or phone calls here at the Mission.
I pray there may be reasonable discussion in this regard, and I am working with our Archbishop to have a dialogue with the Chumash tribal leadership on this matter.
God bless!
Fr. Bobby Barbato, OFM Cap
Pastor, Old Mission Santa Ines
Change is needed now
Small business owners and their families have been destroyed by our existing political representative and his anti-business and employee policies.
Vote for Andy Caldwell for the 24th Congressional District.
Kevin O’Connor
Nipomo
Law enforcement is not the enemy
I just don't get it. The media, the social justice people, BLM, they're all trying to convince us that the police are the enemy.
Eight cops have been shot in St. Louis since June 1, fatally. And I'm sure a whole bunch of BLM supporters are celebrating right now. The 17-year-old guy that shot three people in Kenosha, has been described as a Blue Lives Matter supporter, like there is something wrong with that.
They wrote that the federal marshalls and other federal people who went to Portland, arrested people and put them in "unmarked cars." Every police department in the country has unmarked cars. This isn't some third-world country where the police "disappear" people.
The federal police are not the enemy. I truly hope that if this "peaceful protesting" comes here with the "peaceful vandalism and arson," the Santa Maria police don't even let it get started. There's something wrong with what's happening in Portland. I guess they could hire those bikers from SLO county that didn't let it happen in San Luis Obispo.
Robert Jones
Santa Maria
Write thoughtfully, rant less, buy ad space
Please bear with me if I have failed to attempt a character assassination in my first sentence, as was seen here in a recent letter. Please also bear with me if I have failed to include buzz words such as "chaos,'' "liberal,'' "rioting,'' "beatings" and phases such as "a coup was attempted'' and "phony Russian dossier" in my letter to the editor.
My letter is authentic, written by me.
It is not a cheap rant nor a parroting of biased radio and TV talk shows, which is plagiarism at best and wholly deceitful by definition. Ranters of that ilk might want to consider making the effort to enroll in a remedial course in expository writing.
Please write more thoughtful letters to the editor.
Subscribe to the newspaper, of course, (save newspapers). And in the future, pay out of your pocket to the Times for advertising space for your candidate of choice.
Patrick Sullivan
Nipomo
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!