Letters to the Editor: Cartoons tell story TV does not

Cartoons tell story TV does not

Two recently published political cartoons in this newspaper conveyed extremely important messages, neither of which would appear on our most watched TV network, FOX.

It appears we need a print medium to get the fullest picture of what's going on in our world if all we do is look at the cartoons. A tiny example of print's value is a cartoon in the Jan. 4 edition of this paper where we see Trump holding impeachment papers and beating war drums with his foot.

How far Trump is willing to go to avoid impeachment may not occur to non-readers, and possibly going to war does have a certain significance. We need newspapers. This information would never appear on FOX news.

A prior but recent cartoon also conveyed a profoundly meaningful message. A husband and wife are shown watching separate TV shows, one FOX, one MSNBC. She says, "we used to watch the same news at the same time," calling to mind such names as Edward R. Murrow, Walter Cronkite, Huntley and Brinkley, Tom Brokaw, and others who were widely watched and trusted.