Carbajal should call for balanced investigation
So, local Congressional Representative Salud Carbajal is on the impeachment bandwagon; what a shock to see what I once thought was a somewhat respectable man follow unreasonable people over the cliff.
The latest impeachment dialog concerns a phone call between President Trump and a newly elected leader of the Ukraine government. In it he allegedly made a threat to withhold some American aid money unless their government dug up some dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden’s son.
That sounds a lot like something Biden pulled while Vice President; he openly bragged in an interview (enshrined on video tape) that while visiting the Ukraine to deliver some aid money from the Obama Administration he told their government that if they didn’t fire the prosecutor investigating a company his son was working for “before he left in 4 hours” that they wouldn’t get the aid money.
But Carbajal isn’t interested in that overt act of intimidation with a direct reward for the Biden family, only in the “phone call”. It would seem to me that an ethical person would want both incidents investigated fairly, not by political hacks determined to reverse an election at all costs.
Apparently Rep. Carbajal isn’t as respectable as I originally thought.
Ron Fink
Lompoc
A lesson for parents
This letter is to parents who have children in school.
You send them out each morning to be educated, however, is this the education you want for them? Schools have been indoctrinated by certain people on the left. Children are being traumatized and feel why plan a future when the world won't be here in 12 years. They are living in fear.
Your job as a parent should be to listen to their fears and educate them. We are able to see this doesn't happen. Our parents and grandparents took a part in preserving what we hold dear, our environment, our world. Let them feel secure.
We will continue to work to see that future generations can live in a world where we all work for preservation without fear. No one can predict the future. Live each day to the fullest, enjoy life. Only you can make life worth living.
Anita Dwyer
Lompoc