Letters to the Editor: Cannabis lawsuit more harm than good; Cannabis lawsuit a thinly veiled scare tactic; County should fight cannabis lawsuit

Cannabis lawsuit more harm than good
As a UCSB biological sciences graduate and a proud employee of Central Coast agriculture, I am greatly disappointed by the California Environmental Quality Act lawsuit filed by the SB Coalition for Responsible Cannabis.
I have lived in Santa Barbara County for nearly 15 years and have spent most of these years assisting in conservation efforts including researching the evolutionary ecology of local wildflowers, facilitating wildlife habitat restoration, and helping our community learn how to conserve and protect our most vital resources.
The County of Santa Barbara has one of the most robust systems in place to evaluate any direct or indirect impacts of cannabis to the environment, and are using this process to help set the bar for cannabis to become a leader in sustainable, environmentally friendly agriculture.
I commend the county in their thorough effort to allow the cannabis industry to exist here and allow me the opportunity to use my background and knowledge in a growing, prosperous field.
As an avid conservationist who understands the true purpose of CEQA, this lawsuit will do more harm than good. I strongly urge the county to stand their ground against this litigation in the best interest of all the residents and taxpayers in the county.
Lindsay Cokeley
Lompoc
Cannabis lawsuit a thinly veiled scare tactic
After months of research, I decided to move to California and build a lab testing business in Lompoc and serve the legal cannabis growers in the Santa Barbara County community.
It was surprising to me to read in the Santa Maria Times that the “Coalition for Responsible Cannabis,” is now resorting to suing the County using an environmental law to attack organically grown, pesticide free-cannabis.
The Coalition’s claim that the County’s oversight and review of cannabis applications is inadequate is just a thinly veiled scare tactic to drive up costs for local cannabis farmers and the County staff costs.
Over the last year, I’ve had the pleasure of touring several of these local farms, most of them family-run, and met the dedicated people behind them. The kinds of cannabis business leaders that the Santa Barbara community and regulatory environment have invited are the primary reason that I had the confidence to move my family to the county and commit to serving this industry.
I’ve watched the Board of Supervisors meetings for the last year and been consistently impressed by their thoughtful deliberations and reasonable debate on the issues surrounding cannabis farms.
I strongly support the County Supervisors’ efforts to defend against this blatant attempt by a small minority of wealthy individuals to change the rules just because they didn’t like the result.
Leo Welder
Santa Barbara
County should fight cannabis lawsuit
This letter is in response to your paper’s article about the lawsuit filed last week against the County of Santa Barbara attacking its cannabis regulations.
We have been farming organic vegetables in Goleta for the last 10 years. As much as we have loved this line of work it has been very challenging economically to survive and continue to operate. Our entire farm team was filled with hope and excitement for a new crop and opportunity when cannabis was legalized in 2016.
We were, and still are, proud of our county supervisors and planning staff for creating such a progressive and forward-thinking land use ordinance for cannabis farming. For the first time we felt there was an opportunity to finally obtain economic stability and have some confidence our farming operation in the Goleta foothills would stay viable for the long run.
To now see the opposition file a CEQA lawsuit against Santa Barbara County over its approval of a cannabis farm permit, using environmental laws to prohibit such an environmentally friendly crop, just doesn't make any sense and saddens our entrepreneurial souls.
We encourage the county to fight and prevail against this lawsuit so that this new opportunity we have been investing into does not disappear.
Jack Motter
Ellwood Canyon Farms
