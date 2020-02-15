Letters to the Editor: Bruce Porter will fight for us all; Here's how to cast a vote; Democrat concerns about Trump have merit

Bruce Porter will fight for us all
I wholeheartedly support Bruce Porter in the upcoming election for 3rd District Supervisor in Santa Barbara County. I was born and raised in Santa Barbara, and after many years of living and working outside of the area, my husband and I chose to return to the county and make our home in the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley.
We have become active members of our wonderful community by volunteering for various nonprofit organizations. I have worked in both the private and public sector, and was also a small business owner and employer, giving me a broad perspective on how our county supervisors can best serve our 3rd District citizens.
A group of Rancho Santa Ynez Estates residents here in Solvang, including myself, recently hosted Bruce Porter to meet and speak with us, as well as those in the adjoining Alisal Glen neighborhood along Fjord Drive.
We are a community that the county has been steamrolling over in their personal vision of what’s “best” for their agendas, and they have ignored our many voices about our concerns with how their proposals will negatively affect and forever change the nature of the quiet and safe neighborhood that has existed here for 50 years.
Bruce, however, reached out to us, took the time to hear our concerns, answer questions, have a genuine discussion, and share his vision for the 3rd District. We desperately need a change of county leadership, and Bruce has proven himself to be a deeply committed candidate who understands the challenges we face, as well as opportunities for the future, and has the determination and the experience to produce results.
Our Santa Ynez Valley community is home to people from all walks of life. We have chosen this place as home, and most people I know want to work to make and keep our community the best that it can be. I know that Bruce wants the same, and he will fight for us all.
Denise Rose
Solvang
Here's how to cast a vote
What if you are a registered voter, but not registered with a political party? Can you still vote in the March 3 Democratic Presidential Primary? You can.
If you signed up to vote by mail, you should have received your ballot by now. However, it may not have the list of Democratic Presidential candidates printed on it.
Don’t worry. There are still two ways you can vote in the Democratic Presidential Primary. One is to go to the County Clerk’s Office, Registrar of Voters, with the ballot they sent you, and request a ballot that contains the Democratic Presidential Candidates. You can vote in their office. In Santa Maria, this office is at the Betteravia Government Center, 511 Lakeside Parkway, Ste. 115.
Your second option? On Election Day, March 3, take your ballot to your polling place and ask them for a Democratic crossover ballot. You can vote right there.
Note: You do not need to register as a Democrat to vote for President on March 3.
Gale McNeeley
Santa Maria
Democrat concerns about Trump have merit
The author of the recent letter "Neo-Liberals should look in the mirror" is inaccurate when he lists the aversions that Democrats have to Trump. His letter is rather comical for what he lists as our problems, the opposite of what Trump and his Republican party practice.
Our Democratic Party is not known for being liars as their so-called president is. The writer accuses Democrats of being disrespectful. Yes, he is right. We don't respect Trump, for he is a consummate boastful liar, who is also a childish name-calling bully, and who also is an embarrassment to our country, primarily when he is representing our country in meetings with other world dignitaries.
Not only does he show his rudeness, but he also shows how dumb and misinformed he is.
The writer accuses the Democrats of having an aversion to decency. Yes, we do have an aversion to the fact that Trump has never displayed any. He shows a lack of it when lying or criticizing anybody who may have said the truth about him that he found objectional.
Using the writer's words, the Republican party could be fixed to be educated, moral, truthful, honest, principled, ethical, and respectful of our rules of law.
Martha Hight
Santa Maria