Letters to the Editor: Bruce Porter for supervisor; Slick marketing; Backing Bruce Porter in 3rd District

Bruce Porter for supervisor
I am enthusiastically endorsing Bruce Porter for 3rd District Supervisor.
Bruce has a wealth of important experience from his years as colonel in the Army Corps of Engineers. This includes road construction, bridge building, water conservation, oil spill clean-up (think Kuwaiti oil disaster) and all aspects of practical infrastructure that is so important to the future of our county.
His after Army years of active community service, particularly on the Santa Ynez High School board and other community volunteer work has demonstrated his desire to serve and enhanced his experience for supervisor. His present career as a financial investment manager further prepared him to deal with county financial issues.
In these days of partisan bickering and political ambition, it is refreshing to have a candidate such as Bruce who is a registered Independent, not interested in partisan politics. He is free from the symbolic issues that have infected our modern governments. He has no interest in future elective office or counterproductive political ambitions. Bruce is very much in tune with the environmental and social traditions of Santa Barbara County.
My four years as county supervisor gave me the experience to understand how important a competent, multi-dimensional, and experienced person is to address the issues of our County, now and for the future. Additionally, the freedom from interest groups and posturing ideology is critical to independent and sound decisions that our county desperately needs.
For all the above reasons I heartily recommend Bruce Porter to be our next 3rd District Supervisor. And I invite everyone to join me in supporting his campaign.
Please be sure to vote on March 3!
Brooks Firestone
Former 3rd District Supervisor
'Slick marketing'
Bruce Porter’s reference to “farm-to-table” petroleum made me laugh. Unfortunately, Porter is deadly serious.
As a candidate for Board of Supervisors in 2016 – a position he lost to current Supervisor Joan Hartmann - he received more than $60,000 from a Political Action Committee backed by oil and gas industries. This year, 70% of the funding he has received comes from two well-known pro-oil contributors.
Porter states “county rules and regulations make it almost impossible to implement alternative energy solutions.” In fact, Santa Barbara County has taken great strides away from our dependence on fossil fuels.
We recently joined the Monterey Bay Community Choice energy program, which gives us more control over energy sources and includes renewables, while working with existing providers such as PG&E and Southern California Edison.
The county approved the Strauss Wind Energy project, which will double renewable energy production and provide for the electricity needs of 30 percent of the county’s households.
Porter states that drilling will lower our greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs), but he is flat out wrong. Just one of three drilling projects up for review in our county will result in GHGs of 760 thousand metric tons of CO2, according to the company’s own environmental impact review.
It’s not “rules and regulations” that are blocking progress to a just and effective energy transition. It’s moneyed special interests who think they can buy our votes. Use your vote on March 3 to tell them otherwise: Vote for Supervisor Hartmann, and against Bruce Porter.
Rachel Altman,
Santa Barbara
Backing Bruce Porter in 3rd District
I would like to bring attention to the upcoming election and to the candidacy of Bruce Porter.
As we approach the unusually early March 3 primary election, I want to express my support for Bruce Porter in his bid to become the next county supervisor for the 3rd District.
I’ve known Bruce for several years through his involvement in a number of local non-profit organizations. In that time, I’ve come to know him as a straight-shooting, thoughtful leader with the ability to find common ground among groups with different viewpoints.
We need more of that in our county politics: someone with an open mind who will listen to the other side and reach a decision based on common sense, not political allegiances.
I’m confident Bruce has the knowledge, tact, and skills needed to serve both the North County and the South Coast on the Board of Supervisors. His voice is one we desperately need in county government.
Rodney Smeester
SYVAOR President 2020, Rotary Club of Buellton President 2019-2020