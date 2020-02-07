Letters to the Editor: Bravo Santa Maria Times; Voting for Karen Jones; Hartmann works for fire safety

If Karen Jones wins, we all win!

I support Karen Jones for Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor. She is ready to take on the significant issues that impact our community and the broad issues facing the County.

Everyone should have received their Voter Guide and ballot by mail. Santa Barbara County charges candidates $2,166 to publish a Statement of Qualifications in the Voter Guide. This is on top of the candidate filing fee in excess of $1,300. This is a local election; it’s a shame that it is so expensive to enter the race. Karen opts to use social media, her website, interviews, neighborhood and campus walks to get her message out. She will engage and answer any questions you may have.

Karen Jones is fearless, result oriented, and “always open to hearing other people’s ideas and never afraid to expose the fallacies in arguments”.

Karen Jones is not a board sitter. She challenges the status-quo. Being the only woman ever elected to serve on the Santa Ynez Valley Community Services District Board, she has made great strides in getting projects moving forward. It is particularly fascinating that she was selected by colleagues to serve as President of the Board for a second consecutive term.