Letters to the Editor: Bravo Santa Maria Times; Voting for Karen Jones; Hartmann works for fire safety

Bravo Santa Maria Times
I live in the Los Angeles area but once resided on the Central Coast. I subscribe to your digital edition to keep up-to-date on events up there. I would like to commend your entire staff for the superbly professional job you do in producing the Times.
Though I am not a credentialed critic, I have taught college journalism courses and know a great paper from an average one. You fall into the former category. Your articles are crisp and informative, your photos are clear and visually appealing, and your coverage of the local scene makes me feel like I still live there.
I must say that I would expect the same quality from our local SoCal papers but that is not the case. Every single day, the Times surpasses the quality and content of all our local papers of equivalent readership. I was especially impressed with last year's series on the local marijuana industry and this year's coverage of wildfires.
If I was on the Pulitzer committee, you'd have my vote. I am aware that your entire industry faces numerous challenges but I am gratified that the quality of work you produce is without peer. Bravo, SMT!
Larry Smith
Pasadena
Voting for Karen Jones
If Karen Jones wins, we all win!
I support Karen Jones for Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor. She is ready to take on the significant issues that impact our community and the broad issues facing the County.
Everyone should have received their Voter Guide and ballot by mail. Santa Barbara County charges candidates $2,166 to publish a Statement of Qualifications in the Voter Guide. This is on top of the candidate filing fee in excess of $1,300. This is a local election; it’s a shame that it is so expensive to enter the race. Karen opts to use social media, her website, interviews, neighborhood and campus walks to get her message out. She will engage and answer any questions you may have.
Karen Jones is fearless, result oriented, and “always open to hearing other people’s ideas and never afraid to expose the fallacies in arguments”.
You have free articles remaining.
Karen Jones is not a board sitter. She challenges the status-quo. Being the only woman ever elected to serve on the Santa Ynez Valley Community Services District Board, she has made great strides in getting projects moving forward. It is particularly fascinating that she was selected by colleagues to serve as President of the Board for a second consecutive term.
Karen Jones was elected and serves on the Santa Ynez Valley Airport Authority, representing the users/non-users of the airport. The SYV Airport Authority is responsible for safety, securing FAA grants, county leases, hangar construction, to name a few.
Karen Jones will never turn a blind eye to waste, fraud or abuse of public resources.
Karen Jones stands for trust, moral obligation, truth and common sense. To learn more go to: www.VoteKarenJones.com
Michelle De Werd
Los Olivos
Hartmann works for fire safety
Many of us in District 3 are concerned about safety. Due to recent fires and floods, many people want to know what their county supervisor is doing to protect our community. As you consider voting on March 3, you should know that Joan Hartmann has been hard at work to reduce the risk of threats from fire.
Joan was instrumental in helping secure a CalFire grant for the Lompoc Valley Fuel Reduction Project. It includes roadside fuel reduction along Harris Grade, Rucker and Burton Mesa roads, dead tree clearing within La Purisima Mission State Park, and an 18-mile fuel treatment area from Vandenberg Air Force Base to the outskirts of Buellton. This is a four-year project developed by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and worth over $2 million dollars. It will go a long way towards helping to reduce fires in a significant area of the district.
Joan makes fire safety a top community priority. She has traveled to Washington, D.C. to advocate for disaster planning resources for our county, and has organized multiple fire safety meetings that included the Mission Hills Community Council, Vandenberg Village Association and Santa Barbara County Fire Department, to share information and elevate awareness.
Joan has made it clear that she will continue to work to make us safer. Please support her efforts by voting for her re-election.
Ann Glasgow
Lompoc