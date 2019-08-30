Boys & Girls Clubs Solvang marks first year
After opening a club in Buellton in 2017 with a goal of serving 20 students and now having more than 11 times that number of members, United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County saw another need in the Santa Ynez Valley, the lovely city of Solvang.
This year will be the first school year that UBGC will run their programs in Solvang at Solvang Elementary School on the lower campus. The club is open Monday-Friday from 2:30-6 p.m. and opens early for early release on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m.
The numbers at this location speak for themselves. There are 48 members already enrolled for this school year, and it has only been open for two weeks now.
“I am looking forward to continuing the outreach to the kids in the Santa Ynez Valley! Solvang School District provides such great opportunities for the kids, and I am excited to be a part of it and a part of the growth for the individuals that attend! I am stoked to continue to help the kids pursue their passions in art, STEM, educational and academic success, dual language learning, sports, and more” said Assistant Club Director for Buellton and Solvang locations Chelsea Lincoln.
Members are equally excited about the new afterschool options. “The Boys and Girls Club is awesome, and they always help with homework and projects and give us time to play and do fun activities!” said Riley, a 2nd grader from Solvang Elementary.
“As a 31-year club professional and as a resident of the Santa Ynez Valley I could not be happier with the growth and support we have received. Solvang is a special place and their superintendent, Steve Seaford, has been a gem to work with,” said CEO, Michael Baker
Tina Ballue
Santa Barbara