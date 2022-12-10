Border policy, Biden, future taken to task

This may be my farewell letter to America if things do not change.

President Biden continues to ignore the problems at the border. He hasn’t even been to the border to see the problems he has caused by inviting the illegal immigrants to America. Our Border Patrol is overwhelmed with drug cartel, human trafficking, and terrorists from all over the world, among other things.

