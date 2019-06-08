Border crisis is real, who will pay?
In the month of May there were 140,000 arrests of illegal border crossers. That’s 144,000 people without jobs, without housing, without transportation, without medical insurance and most without money. That’s about 32,000 more people than now live in Santa Maria. That was just the month of May.
Imagine the other 11 months of the year. Who do you think is going to pay for everything they need? We will. The citizen taxpayer. If Gov. Newsom and the Congressional Democrats think this is a “manufactured” crisis then it’s time we got some new leadership in this state and in the House of Representatives.
I hope Millennials realize that they are going to be on the hook for everything each of these “migrants” will need. Your Democrat representatives couldn’t care less about you or this country. They see future voters, legal or otherwise, for their party at your expense. They give illegals driver’s licenses now throughout the state. California provides your money to lawyers who represent illegals in the courts trying to beat the immigration system. They allow illegals to vote in school board elections near San Francisco.
What do you think the next step will be? Some liberal judge will rule they should be allowed to vote in every election to avoid discrimination. Write your representative, senator and governor and ask them how many thousands of illegals a month it takes before they would call it a crisis.
Personally, I think it is far beyond that point now and our Border Patrol agrees with me. Studies have shown that the illegals in this country presently have cost the U.S. about $136 billion in various services and do not provide anywhere near that amount in work or taxes. What do you think this new wave of people will cost you?
Ellis Romero
Santa Maria
Trump taxes are hurting regular people
Trump loves to tax people who aren't his rich friends.
My federal income tax rate went up after Trump got his tax bill passed.
I also own a small business that must purchase products from China. The U.S. does not make them. No factory in the U.S. will tool up to make them, and even if one did, it would take years for similar U.L. and ISO certifications. South Korea makes them but in a very limited range. Italy makes them but it can take a year turnaround. That's it. The rest of the world, zip.
So on top of raising my federal income tax, why not charge my business 25% tax on top? Well, heck yeah. And that comes off my net profit, not my gross. You can't pass that on to consumers. It's not the way the market works.
Oh, but it's for such a good reason. Supposedly he will get the Chinese to stop stealing business secrets. Now how exactly will that be enforced? Is he really going to ban all Chinese, including students, from ever coming to the U.S. again? If not, how will he enforce against intellectual theft? It's good in the abstract, but practically, how can it be done?
It's like trying to get the North Koreans to give up nuclear. We all know it's not realistic.
I guess I can go for a drive. But I hope I don't need car parts because he is threatening a 25% tax on products from Mexico. Many of these products come from Mexico, to the U.S., back to Mexico, then back to U.S. again. Yeah, I really want to pay 50% more.
Trump is great for inheritors of great fortunes, the draft dodgers, the people who never made it on their own.
Hurrah.
Michael Guista
Nipomo