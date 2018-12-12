Blaming white males is racist, misguided
The recent letter to the editor, “Standing up against tyranny,” demonstrated the face of Democrats and progressives we all have to deal with today.
According to the writer the threat to the United States is white male terrorists and not people illegally entering the country. What a racist and bigoted remark. That statement would not be tolerated if the writer referred to any other race. Watch the biased alphabet news channels and print media and you will see the same racist remarks and undertones.
University and college campuses have the same outspoken hatred of “white privilege” and white males in particular. According to the liberals it's white males who disagree with the Democrat agenda and are the problem in this country. Here is a news flash; criminals, terrorists, drugs, and human traffickers are crossing the border illegally. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see why our country is so bitterly divided.
How is it liberals are against border and immigration security yet encourage and support violation of federal law and illegal entry into our country all while blaming white males as the problem? Do they hate America that much?
Jeff Bensen
Lompoc