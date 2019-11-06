Bipartisan push to save lives
I agree that citizen engagement in democracy is more important now than ever. Republicans and Democrats are working together to help save 16 million lives over the next three years.
On Oct. 9 a bipartisan group from Congress addressed world leaders, telling them the U.S. isn't backing down in the fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria. They committed $4.68 billion from the U.S. to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria over the next three years, a third of the $14 billion needed to save 16 million lives and put us back on track to ending these epidemics by 2030.
The next day, world leaders committed the rest of the money to make that goal a reality.
I met with Rep. Salud Carbajal personally in Washington last month along with RESULTS volunteers, and he agreed to co-sponsor House Resolution 517, a bi-partisan effort affirming U.S. commitment to the Global Fund and saving lives.
Our voices matter and we need to use them. Thank you, Rep. Carbajal, for hearing your constituents.
Dorothy Monza
San Luis Obispo
Democrats are doomed
In liberal columnist David Brooks’ recent commentary, “If it’s Trump vs. Warren, then what?” he writes, “Elizabeth Warren fails to acknowledge the trade-off between economic growth, high spending, high taxes and high regulation; her $34-trillion health care plan isn’t paid for; a Warren presidency would be deeply polarizing and probably unsuccessful.”
He goes on to say, “if the general election turns out to be Trump vs. Warren, what the heck are we supposed to do … pray for a miracle?”
Even a miracle won’t help any Democrat candidate, now or in the future since the whole party’s become nothing more than a Socialist organization that uses Communist tactics.
They call Donald Trump and all conservatives the enemy, and accuse them of doing what they themselves are doing, while spouting untruths like “the NRA’s a terrorist organization,” “whites are born racists,” and “diversity’s more important than truth.”
The Democrat Party is made up of some of the most hateful people in America, with poor people who hate rich people, people who hate whites, gays who hate straights, women who hate men, and haters who hate Trump.
After the election the only miracle Democrats need is trying to rescue their own Party from destruction.
Larry Bargenquast
Paso Robles