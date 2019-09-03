SB 276, which is currently in the California legislature, could have almost been written by Joseph Mengele. Thousands of parents will either have to continue vaccinating their currently "vaccine injured" child in order to attend school which entails a high chance of disability or possibly death, or quit working to home school them at a financial cost of $50,000 or more a year.
All for of a hypothetical abstract event that has not occurred in California for decades, if ever: an unvaccinated school child giving an unrelated infant or fully immune compromised person measles, and they die.
Not to mention the billions it will cost the state, the hundreds of lawsuits, the thousands of lost teaching jobs, and the state having thousands of full medical records in an insecure database.
Claims by SB 276 supporters of bad doctors and fake exemptions are total fabrications. One hundred sixty four investigations by the Medical Board have actually proven the opposite. All exemptions were lawfully granted under current law after a full medical examination and review of patient and family medical history. In fact it is the Medical Board and state health department that are now facing lawsuits for violating state privacy and due process laws.
If SB 276 passes, it will give California a black stain larger than the forced sterilization of those deemed "unfit" in years past.
For more info on vaccine injures, go to www.learntherisk.org/stories.
Timothy R. Brummer
Lompoc