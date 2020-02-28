Letters to the Editor: Big gorilla more than cannabis; Stop the world, I want to get off; Porter an Isla Vista advocate

Big gorilla more than cannabis
So, the big gorilla in the room of Santa Barbara County local government is the cannabis industry rules and regulations? Doesn't the strawberry, lettuce, cauliflower, wine grapes, water issues, homeless issues, and crime merit any discussion?
I guess we should assume that our new record of yearly car thefts, or possibly the very high number of hit-and-run accidents and drunk driving accidents and arrests, just aren't a priority? Compare the stats of this city/county with San Luis Obispo or Ventura. We're No. 1, we're No. 1!
Robert Jones
Santa Maria
Stop the world, I want to get off
If changes can be made, if politicians can get their act together and get over the three years of hate, then I will ride this out and continue writing letters, not only to newspapers but to our elected politicians, who when running for office made false promises with the help of big donors and then left us in the lurch.
The Democrats can't even get a candidate that is a Democrat. They have settled for a socialist, wearing sheep's clothing.
Their present candidate in the lead of debates, can hardly wait to get the Democratic nomination so he can turn our country into his liking, his role model, Russia.
As for the candidates running for President, have you heard one thing they will implement to make America great again? All one hears is "impeach Trump" and if at first they did not succeed, then try, try again. There's no talk of what they will do, other than offer free this, free that and best of all, you don't have to work a day or pay it back.
If I may offer a financial bit of advice, the government does not have any money, not until you, the working class, sends in your income tax. There is just so much money before the well of the hard working tax payers runs dry.
We don't even have a say. For example, California is a sanctuary state, a place of refuge or protection, decided by our state leaders who care more for those here illegally than us, the legal citizens.
The coming 2020 election scares me, for fear the losers will reach into their bag of dirty tricks where they have other unfounded allegations, not only on our President but any other Republican associated with the president.
Do you think your parents, grandparents who fled their communist countries want to see a socialist elected?
Do you remember how proud you were when you cast your first vote for president? You, the children of legal immigrants, when you vote, do it with your heart, with the love of your country which you hold in your hands. Novem March 3 is approaching, do research, listen, and most of all, you live in a country of the land of the free and the home of the brave. This can be you, you doing your obligation to save our country when you cast your vote.
Anita Dwyer
Lompoc
Porter an Isla Vista advocate
As a new UC Santa Barbara student, I’m thrilled to make Isla Vista my home. Like many of my peers, my time here so far has been nothing short of a dream. On one sunny Monday, while walking through the Arbor on my way to class, I was approached by a student asking me if I plan to vote in the local election.
What local election? What's the point? Turns out that local politics are pretty important! The March 3 election votes on the district supervisor who acts in many ways as the mayor of Isla Vista. I sat down and did some research and reading through the candidates, one name caught my eye: Bruce Porter.
He is the only candidate who is actually invested in Isla Vista and its residents. From finally addressing cliff erosion to alleviating food insecurity by establishing a food bank in Isla Vista, Bruce has valuable policies that will improve our community. I don’t know about you, but I’m tired of waking up to a new Facebook post about falling cliffs or eating pasta for three nights before my paycheck comes in.
To all my fellow students, I advise you to do your own research but I will tell you now, Bruce Porter advocates far more for Isla Vista than his opponents. He cares about our small community.
Alex Asgari
Goleta