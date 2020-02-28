Letters to the Editor: Big gorilla more than cannabis; Stop the world, I want to get off; Porter an Isla Vista advocate

As for the candidates running for President, have you heard one thing they will implement to make America great again? All one hears is "impeach Trump" and if at first they did not succeed, then try, try again. There's no talk of what they will do, other than offer free this, free that and best of all, you don't have to work a day or pay it back.

If I may offer a financial bit of advice, the government does not have any money, not until you, the working class, sends in your income tax. There is just so much money before the well of the hard working tax payers runs dry.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We don't even have a say. For example, California is a sanctuary state, a place of refuge or protection, decided by our state leaders who care more for those here illegally than us, the legal citizens.

The coming 2020 election scares me, for fear the losers will reach into their bag of dirty tricks where they have other unfounded allegations, not only on our President but any other Republican associated with the president.

Do you think your parents, grandparents who fled their communist countries want to see a socialist elected?