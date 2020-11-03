Letters to the Editor: Better planning needed for events

Better planning needed for events
I am in complete agreement with a recent letter regarding the Halloween event at Preisker Park on Oct. 28.
Yes, we're in a pandemic. Yes, we're doing things different this year.
But ... I feel there was a total lack of planning and consideration in planning this event. The total chaos and gridlock caused by the amount of traffic and lack of traffic control, caused several people, that I know, to miss important meetings and events, because they could not even get out of our community to get onto Hidden Pines.
The traffic was backed up on Railroad all the way to Donovan and other surrounding streets. I know a lady who sat on the offbound ramp of the 101 for over 30 minutes and then it took her another hour to get home once she reached the lights at Broadway and Preisker Lane.
I just read the article in today's paper. It seems that the planner of the event, Dennis Smitherman, felt that even though the event didn't go exactly as planned, he had no comment or apology for the people who lived in this area and were severely impacted by the lack of foresight the City had planning this event.
There are better venues for an event of this size. Hopefully the City will utilize them in the future.
Lynne M Smith
Santa Maria
