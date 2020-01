Letters to the Editor: Bernie is a sure loser; Drop animals from our menus

Bernie is a sure loser

Bernie Sanders has no realistic chance of being elected president. If you actually want to see Medicare for All implemented, vote for Elizabeth Warren. Senator Warren can win, whereas Bernie Sanders is a sure loser.

Until these myopic, naive Bernie Bros. can satisfactorily explain how Sanders would be able to successfully defend his anti-American political activities during the first half of his life (which would certainly be highlighted and scrutinized by the GOP in a general election), non-Democrat Bernie Sanders should end his doomed presidential candidacy now.

For instance, Bernie Sanders is on the record repeatedly having unreservedly and uncritically lauded lavish public praise on anti-American communist dictators like Daniel Ortega and Fidel Castro. (Have you ever watched Bernie’s infamous videotaped interviews on these subjects from Aug. 8, 1985 and from June 13, 1988? You should.)

Then of course there was Bernie Sanders’ still inadequately explained 1988 marital honeymoon in the Soviet Union, where upon returning to Vermont the Marxist socialist Sanders predictably and pathetically voiced his unabashed praise for the Soviet system.