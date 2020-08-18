Letters to the Editor: Beginning our 'Fantastic Voyage'; Citizenship issues and the Presidency; In defense of flag and country

Beginning a 'Fantastic Voyage'
A 1966 movie, Fantastic Voyage, was a about a submarine crew who are shrunk to microscopic size and enter a human body to repair damage to the brain. Thanks to today's medicine, I recently had a fantastic voyage.
I have prostate and bladder problems that need repairing, and my doctor told me she needed to put a camera in my groin to view the inside of my bladder. At first I was very scared, but she assured me it would not be painful, and I could watch the entire procedure on a big television.
This was incredible, as I lay on the surgery table watching the big TV I could see down a long tube. At this point, I asked a dumb question. How come it's so bright in there? She told me there is a light on the camera. Wow. Let's go on, next stop my prostate, from a smooth tube to a rocky canyon. This was a problem, an overgrown prostate blocking my urine flow. Now it was on to my bladder, as I watched the doctor pointed out the stones, and the irritation they caused to my bladder walls that looked like a lunar landscape.
What was science fiction 50 years ago is now a regular medical procedure. The human brain is wonderful, we will find an answer to COVID-19 and all other human diseases. We are still only at the beginning of our Fantastic Voyage.
Cary De Grosa
Orcutt
Citizenship issues and the Presidency
President Trump has once again raised the qualification issue of rivals for his job. He first raised the issue of Barack Obama's legitimacy, falsely claiming that he was not born in the United States, unaware I guess, that though detached, Hawaii is in fact a state.
He has resurrected those claims against vice presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, insisting that, although born in Oakland, her non-citizen parents do not satisfy the Constitutional requirement that candidates for President be "natural born citizens."
It should be noted that concerns were not raised about the qualification of the late Sen. John McCain, who was born to citizen parents in Panama, or to Sen. Ted Cruz, who was born in Canada with one parent being a Cuban national.
The "natural born citizen" requirement was inserted by political enemies of Alexander Hamilton who was born in the West Indies. Precedent has dictated that Presidential candidates need not have been born in the United States so long as at least one of their parents is a U.S. citizen and that a candidate's parents need not be U.S. citizens so long as he or she was born in the United States. A question worth pondering is: are the many thousands of children fathered by U.S. servicemen stationed around the world, by definition, U.S. citizens?
Robert Hoffman
Santa Maria
In defense of flag and country
Generally I let writers express their opinion and if I disagree, let it go as freedom of speech. The kneeling athletes got my attention, as I've always felt kneeling was a form of worship, like Tebow did before playing a game. To kneel instead of stand, and with hand over heart, is a form of disrespect to what our flag stands for.
The flag with its red, white and blue isn't just a piece of material but history being displayed. The red stripes represent the valor of those who died for us, the white is for our liberty we take for granted, the blue is representing justice and the stars, our states' independence.
Disrespecting it, thinking it represents one man, is a fallacy, as this one man knows he is not God but a representative of what the voters wanted when they elected him almost four years ago. Athletes of all sports got there because of sport fans who paid money to see them play the sport, not to express their hate for a leader who doesn't lead for fame but to protect our United States of America. These United States mean more than life itself and I will defend them and correct the misinformed.
Anita Dwyer
Lompoc
