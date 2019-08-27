Be responsible, clean up after yourself
I would first like to thank Mr. Steffen a resident of Tanglewood for stepping up and donating his time and energy to pick up the trash along Black Road from Mahoney Road to Highway 1.
It looks wonderful, so much cleaner. It gives the Tanglewood Development a better community image. Please help Mr. Steffen by throwing your trash in a can and not out your car window to accumulate along the roadside.
I am asking the farmers and their field workers to also help in keeping Black Road clean of trash. The majority of trash picked up is farmland related. Truck and tractor drivers need to be held responsible for items that fall off their vehicles, such as fruit and produce containers, cardboard boxes, ties, irrigation tubing and bags of field plastic.
These items are found in quantity, the driver must be aware that he has lost them but makes no effort in retrieving them off the road. Field workers need garbage cans available where they eat lunch so they have a place to put their wrappers, paper cups, and cans instead of leaving them on the ground. The wind blows this garbage and it ends up along the road.
Please be responsible and put your trash in a can. Let’s take pride in the community that we live and work in.
Barbara Bello
Tanglewood Resident
Drop animals from menus
This Sept. 1 will mark 80 years since Hitler invaded Poland and started World War II. Three years later, he launched the Holocaust that murdered 6 million European Jews.
A key question facing historians is how could an enlightened society that produced our civilization’s greatest philosophers, poets, painters, and composers also produce its most notorious mass murderers, along with millions of ordinary upstanding citizens who just went along. Was the Holocaust a peculiarly German phenomenon, or are other enlightened societies capable? How about our own American society?
Jewish Nobel laureate, Isaac Bashevis Singer, gave a clear answer when he wrote: “To the animals, all people are Nazis.” Singer’s message is that we are all capable of oppressing the more vulnerable sentient beings in our midst, frequently without even thinking about it.
Our own enlightened society has translated the arbitrary Nazi dictum "the Christian lives, the Jew dies" into an equally arbitrary "the dog lives, the pig dies." Only the victims' names have been changed. The blissful, self-serving ignorance of the death camps and slaughterhouses in our midst remains.
Our very first step on the long road to end all oppression should be to drop animals from our menus.
Sedrick Mackenzie
Santa Maria
Santa Maria is all one
When are the dads and moms in Santa Maria going to realize that boosting the business end of things such as the Enos Ranch development, etc., is not the way to make the Santa Maria Valley prosperous, as this latest report and history proves?
They make the same mistake Washington makes when it cites the economy as the measure of how well the country is doing. And they seem to make it again and again.
Businesses supposed to provide high-paying jobs don't help the people not-yet-qualified to fill those high-paying positions. Raise the people up from the struggle, upgrade the run-down communities, provide training opportunities for the promised jobs, and think of ways to provide services that heretofore took all a person could earn just to survive. In other words, if they bring people along at the same rate as they favor business, they might be surprised how Santa Maria will blossom.
And while they are at it, tell them to see that the designation "North Santa Maria" is removed from maps online. Talk about attempting to separate and divide us. This is Santa Maria, and we are all one.
Beverly Siratt Scofield
Santa Maria