Be part of the solution, stop the attacks

A recent letter about the Los Olivos Community Services District (LOCSD), states “… The incumbent board decided to pursue a giant expandable sewage plant …,” suggesting the board’s goal is massive development.

No. Incorrect. The board has not “decided to pursue” any one project. It, and the community, are looking at many alternative solutions to the nitrate contamination that has plagued our community since 1973. Board members are residents committed to retaining the town’s character. The voters, who have the final say about any project, will not vote to build a costly system that is expensive to maintain.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you