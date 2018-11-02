Backing Melanie Waffle for Orcutt school board
We confidently recommend Melanie Waffle for the board of the Orcutt Union School District. She will be an advocate for the parents, teachers, staff and community members with an open mind to new and fresh ideas. Melanie has shown her commitment to the Orcutt Union School District by regularly attending board meetings long before she considered throwing her hat in the ring as a candidate for the school board.
Melanie’s education, business acumen, and life experience through selfless volunteerism has prepared her for this next step of serving our community. Melanie exemplifies honesty, impartiality and thoughtfulness with strength and character in all her endeavors. What more could we ask for from an incoming member of the Orcutt Union School Board.
Please join Liz and I in voting Melanie Waffle to the board of the Orcutt Union School District.
Wes and Liz Brown
Santa Maria
Oil opponents at Sisquoc meeting need facts
It’s obvious from a recent article that opponents of continued oil production in Santa Barbara County – where it’s been going on for decades – are not truly interested in facts about the actual impacts of the proposed projects on people and the environment here.
If they were, they would dispense with the usual scare tactics designed to shut down all existing and future development of this essential energy source, and instead participate in the honest and objective public input process. This would help to ensure that potential impacts are addressed and mitigated to the greatest extent possible while reducing the need to import supplies from other states and countries that do not operate under California’s and the county’s strict environmental and public health protections.
Santa Barbara’s elected leaders and the county’s qualified expert staff are well-equipped to make objective, fact-based judgments on the merits of these projects. I for one am confident they will make appropriate, reasoned decisions that will not only satisfy our energy needs but protect the environment and public health as well.
Neil Gowing
Santa Maria
Be a responsible adult and vote
Being an adult means accepting responsibilities, paying what you owe, telling the truth, treating others as you want to be treated and leaving a better world for next generations at any cost.
An adult will find the facts ... good, bad and ugly, and share them with those without the truth. An adult will stand with generations past and present to fight for and save our Democracy. Vote Tuesday if you haven't already to keep this unique experiment of freedom for all intact and strong.
Libby Breen
Orcutt
Better off than two years ago
Unemployment is the lowest it has been in decades. Wages are up even higher than expected. The stock market is up. Our talks with North Korea look promising after years of going nowhere. People on food stamps and welfare are down. Despite the lies and misleading headlines we are all paying less in taxes.
So forget what the celebrities whine about. Forget what the media wants you to believe or even what you think of our President. Ask yourself, aren’t things better now than two years ago?
Look at the results of his policies. He has produced benefits for us all. That is why Democrats and the media focus on issues such as immigration. They try to divert your attention from the good this administration has done for our country. They can’t argue with facts. When they write articles about the President’s policies on immigration have you noticed they never use the term illegal. They would like you to believe he is against all immigration. He is against illegal immigration.
Can you understand why any honest representative or senator, paid by the citizens of this country, wants open borders? Ask yourself why. The answer is votes. Someone will point out that illegals can’t vote. Guess what? They are being allowed to vote in school districts in this state. The next step will be a lawsuit claiming discrimination because they should then be allowed to vote in all elections. Think not? Why are Democrats so against voter ID laws? They argue that it discriminates. How? Do the airlines discriminate when we must show ID to board? Do businesses when they verify for using a credit card. Do doctors and HMOs when they ask? Why would anyone want to go back to what we had before with the Democratic Party?
Ellis Romero
Santa Maria