Backing candidates who show up

I was able to attend the Santa Maria City Council candidates forum last week, presented by the Chamber of Commerce. I would like to thank the Chamber for organizing this event to help acquaint city voters with the candidates running for seats in the 3rd and 4th Districts.

Three City Council candidates, 3rd District candidates Gloria Soto and Steven Funkhouser, and 4th District candidate Maribel Hernandez, took the opportunity to appear and present themselves to community members and to make prepared statements as well as to participate in small group discussions about issues brought forth by those community members.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you