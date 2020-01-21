Letters to the Editor: Backing Bruce Porter in 3rd District; Porter places others before self; Focus on the basic source of violence

Thanks for the invitation to share my thoughts in the excellent OUR VIEW “Shooting Blanks at Violence” editorial published Jan. 3.

I agree wholeheartedly that something must be done. Emotional uproar focuses on the tools, most often firearms, as being the cause. Guns, knives, SUVs, and other inanimate objects do not exhibit the pervasive hostility, rage, anger exhibited during these killings. The core of the problem must be attributed to human behavior of the perpetrators. Investigating the why of the who is a cultural and psychological dilemma.

Drawing from my 75 years of observations, I sense a cultural trend to dehumanize the value of life, to shy away from civility, and a failure to accept personal responsibility for bad actions and decisions. Violence and gore dramatizations in the media, entertainment industry and games constantly are more graphic, and in my opinion are desensitizing individuals. Soldiers exposed to the horrors of battle develop PTSD. Yet the entertainment industry fails to accept any responsibility for potential long-term damage to developing minds and personalities.