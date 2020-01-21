Letters to the Editor: Backing Bruce Porter in 3rd District; Porter places others before self; Focus on the basic source of violence

Backing Bruce Porter in 3rd District
I would like to bring attention to the upcoming election and to the candidacy of Bruce Porter.
As we approach the unusually early March 3 primary election, I want to express my support for Bruce Porter in his bid to become the next county supervisor for the 3rd District.
I’ve known Bruce for several years through his involvement in a number of local non-profit organizations. In that time, I’ve come to know him as a straight-shooting, thoughtful leader with the ability to find common ground among groups with different viewpoints.
We need more of that in our county politics: someone with an open mind who will listen to the other side and reach a decision based on common sense, not political allegiances.
I’m confident Bruce has the knowledge, tact, and skills needed to serve both the North County and the South Coast on the Board of Supervisors. His voice is one we desperately need in county government.
Rodney Smeester
SYVAOR President 2020, Rotary Club of Buellton President 2019-2020
Porter places others before self
I support Bruce Porter for Santa Barbara County supervisor.
I’ve known Bruce for a number of years. He has an amazing passion for our community and its citizens, and has dedicated countless hours in volunteer time to work hard for the benefit of others.
As chairman of the Santa Barbara County Chapter of the American Red Cross, Bruce demonstrated qualities of leadership and common sense that we also need to have on our county Board of Supervisors. He showed compassion for victims, charity for those in need, strength of character in times of adversity, and asked tough questions at budget time.
You have free articles remaining.
Additionally, I deeply respect Bruce for his integrity and leadership in so many other positions, such as the school board, Rotary, Boy Scouts and Youth Coalition. I’ve also had the pleasure to attend a local veteran organization with Bruce and see his desire to support local veterans in the community first hand.
Bruce truly places others before himself, and has gained tremendous respect and trust from the community. I have no doubt that Mr. Porter will make an outstanding county supervisor.
Please join me in voting on March 3 for Bruce Porter for county supervisor.
Brian Bull
Buellton
Focus on the basic source of violence
Thanks for the invitation to share my thoughts in the excellent OUR VIEW “Shooting Blanks at Violence” editorial published Jan. 3.
I agree wholeheartedly that something must be done. Emotional uproar focuses on the tools, most often firearms, as being the cause. Guns, knives, SUVs, and other inanimate objects do not exhibit the pervasive hostility, rage, anger exhibited during these killings. The core of the problem must be attributed to human behavior of the perpetrators. Investigating the why of the who is a cultural and psychological dilemma.
Drawing from my 75 years of observations, I sense a cultural trend to dehumanize the value of life, to shy away from civility, and a failure to accept personal responsibility for bad actions and decisions. Violence and gore dramatizations in the media, entertainment industry and games constantly are more graphic, and in my opinion are desensitizing individuals. Soldiers exposed to the horrors of battle develop PTSD. Yet the entertainment industry fails to accept any responsibility for potential long-term damage to developing minds and personalities.
I see a cultural trend that fails to address, even ignores, the basic concept of good versus evil. Hollywood personalities have an increasing influence on our value of life. The AR-15 is demonized for its role in taking human lives. Yet actors applauded Michelle Williams during the Golden Globe Awards for bragging how her real-life decision to murder her fetus led to her selection for Best Performance by an Actress. I challenge the editors to provide an OUR VIEW opinion comparing death statistics due to mass killings with firearms versus voluntary abortions for personal convenience. When do children earn their rights to life, freedom and pursuit of happiness?
How do we as a civilized nation solve this crisis of violence? In my humble opinion we start by going back to a simpler time when children’s heroes were police officers and soldiers, Hopalong Cassidy and Gene Autry, and teachers who encouraged recitation of the pledge of allegiance to our flag and a prayer before the start of the school day. Focus on the basic source of violence — bad people.
Ted Suchecki
Lompoc