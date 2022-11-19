Avoid a holiday tragedy
The holiday season comes with family gatherings, social time with friends, and office parties. These joyful events can lead to life-altering consequences, like drunken driving.
When I was 16 years old in 1992, a drunken driver hit me. I was in a coma for four months, suffered broken bones, paralysis and brain injuries. My gait and speech are affected and I lost my driving and hearing abilities. For 30+ years, I've read lips and cannot enjoy holiday music due to my brain injury. Drunken drivers injure lives many ways.