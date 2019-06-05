Assemblyman is available, just call
I'm writing in response to Dr. Bob Blair’s letter in Tuesday’s editions of the Santa Maria Times and Lompoc Record.
Since being elected in 2016, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham has met with thousands of constituents from the Central Coast both at the Capitol and in the district. In addition to one-off meetings with individuals or organizations, the Assemblyman has hosted a series of public events throughout the district, including one last month in Grover Beach. He will be holding another AD 35 Community Coffee in San Luis Obispo this Friday, June 7.
It is the Assemblyman’s standing policy to meet with constituents in Sacramento if they schedule an appointment and if the Assemblyman isn’t in committee or on the floor of the Assembly making votes.
The Assemblyman would have been happy to meet with Dr. Blair if his association had told us that he or other constituents would be in attendance, and if the meeting hadn't been scheduled for a time that the Assemblyman was in a High-Speed Rail Authority oversight hearing.
If Assembly District 35 constituents plan on being in Sacramento, and wish to meet with the Assemblyman about a state issue of importance, feel free to call the Capitol office directly at 916-319-2035 to schedule an appointment.
Nick Mirman
Chief of Staff
Office of Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham
'Late winter storm' of abortion
The Santa Maria Times featured an article from the Associated Press on the front page of Wednesday’s May 29 edition. The article announced the death of a bald eagle chick, given the name of Cookie by school children. A remote video camera provided by the Friends of Big Bear Lake carried a 24 hour live stream of this eagle’s nest and the video feed apparently carried national attention.
Environmental groups lamented the death, caused by “a late winter storm”, with cold rain and snow causing the death.
At the same time in our nation, a full term human child in the womb, ready to break forth into life, seems to carry no concern for millions. Abortions are performed every day without a thought as to the significance of this soon to be born life and it is legal to end a human life just at the time of an impending birth.
If someone had climbed to the eagle's nest and punctured the egg there would have been a horrible scream from thousands demanding justice for the death of this bird. Criminal charges would have been filed for sure against anyone caught is such an act.
Yes, I care about seals, birds, whales, and all the other creatures on this earth, but I wonder why some people seem to care more about the death of a bird than we do about the millions of unborn babies that cannot survive the “late winter storm” of abortion.
Jim Bull
Santa Maria
Trump fulfilling Russia's objectives
From the press reports and Muller report these are my assumptions. 45 is a failed businessman trying to find other income sources to sustain his flamboyant life style.
He was identified by Putin and groomed to destroy the USA in retaliation for the United States bringing down the USSR. Putin was waiting for the right time to act, and found the gap when President Obama was elected. Putin sensed the blood seeping from the bruised ego of privileged racists.
Russian intelligence is feeding Trump's direction. China is Russia's biggest competitor. Syria is essential for the Russian pipeline to reach Europe. Iran should be threatened to comply with the Russian plan. Latin America should be released from the United States' influence so that Russia can bring in its toys and place them in these countries. NATO should be destroyed. Putin is achieving what the USSR cannot ever achieve alone.
Trump's immigration policies are also keeping talent from coming to the United States. Though it looks crazy, the real reason for harsh restrictions on legal immigration is to prevent the STEM scholars from entering the country. That will destroy our edge in those areas. The upper hand in STEM cutting edge technology is what keeps the United States strong.
Syamkumar Syamala
Santa Maria