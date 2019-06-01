Approve tax for our safety
Tornadoes are destroying towns, whereas the Lompoc City Council will cut important jobs, services and cripple the existence of our town to balance the budget.
Attending meetings is an education on what three3 council members are capable of — slowly destroying Lompoc. Jim Mosby, Dirk Starbuck and Victor Vega want to cut jobs, close days at the library, parks, public safety, all over a 1-percent sales tax. Do they love this town they call home?
The Fire Department does more than put out fires. It is called upon to save lives when a person has a heart attack. They are first responders to hazardous cleanup, give mutual aid to devastating wildfires, rescues from burning vehicles and, yes, even rescue your cat from trees.
Your Police Department patrols the city, called on to find lost children, stop domestic violence, shootings, gang fights and handle traffic accidents. Now, with illegal immigrants, drugs, gangs coming into our country, it is imperative to have more, not less protection.
Sales taxes paid by all who make purchases in our town, tourists and even the homeless. Property owners have been carrying, through their property tax, bonds on the hospital, Lompoc Unified School District, Allan Hancock College, flood control — and some of these bonds we are paying for since 2005, although many of us do not have children in schools or college.
A 1-percent sales tax is shared by all and would help ensure our safety. So, are you willing to go to a council meeting and voice your opinion for yourself, or are you going to let the council majority speak for you? This is your safety, your city. Let your voice be heard or lose what we hold dear.
Anita Dwyer
Lompoc