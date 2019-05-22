Andy's right, sorta
Many spoke at a recent Board of Supervisors hearing on ExxonMobil’s proposal to restart oil production off the Gaviota Coast. Among them was Andy Caldwell of COLAB. He said that if the oil doesn't come from local sources, companies will still find a way. "It will come from another part of the world," Caldwell said.
Andy is not always right, but about this, he sure was. With these three platforms remaining shut, our need for imported oil will increase by one-sixth of 1%. That’s literally a drop in the barrel. And it's a small cost to pay so we here in Santa Barbara County don't take on the huge risks associated with restarting oil operations along our coast and the dangerous trucking of flammable materials.
There are real and significant advantages to our County if these platforms stay closed. Up to 25,000 dangerous truckloads of oil each year will not be sharing Highway 101 with the rest of us. This will keep our roads and homes safer and our air less polluted by diesel exhaust.
Our net imports of foreign oil are the lowest in over 60 years. We can surely add an additional piddling and theoretical amount to that total to protect our local tourism economy and jobs, the health of our air and of our marine environment.
Our Supervisors would be wise and responsible to keep these platforms inactive and not allow this massive trucking of oil on our roads.
Seth Steiner
Los Alamos
Resenting tribe’s actions
The Valley News recently touted the Chumash tribe’s efforts to divert 90 percent of its solid waste from local landfills. Kudos to the tribe.
The editorial also cited the tribe’s annual seven-figure dollar contributions to local organizations. Again, good for them.
But these “neighborly” actions should not give the tribe a free pass to develop the land they own without community input as the Valley News implies. Being neighborly also means being sensitive to the impacts of their development to the entire community.
I resent some of their development, like the 12-story hotel blotting out the sun in otherwise bucolic Santa Ynez. No amount of solid waste diversion or dollar contributions will change my resentment to developments like that.
The Valley News should also check its math. One improbable statement reads, “Las Vegas … regional landfills contain more than 38 million tons of solid waste per resident …” Another statement reads that, “Americans are swimming in a sea of trash, more than 250 tons of which we toss out each year.”
Hold the phone, can this be right? In effect, these statements indicate that if all of the U.S trash were sent to the Las Vegas landfills each year, it would take 152,000 years for the landfill amount to equal the amount generated by each Las Vegas resident.
Dennis Beebe
Solvang
Refugee tide is destructive
Having been born in Fresno and living there until I was 40, I witnessed what happens when a community is inundated by immigrants.
After the Vietnam war ended, thousands of Hmongs from Thailand, Laos, and Vietnam moved to our city. To avoid persecution, our federal government had agreed to help relocate those individuals and families who had helped the U.S. during the war. In 1980, our government started admitting up to 50,000 of these refugees each year. No one told the citizens of Fresno what was to happen to our city, or why.
Then they arrived, about 5,000 every year. No federal government assistance other than, "they're now yours." Few spoke English or had ever driven cars. Three different families living in one house in eight-hour shifts. Many car accidents with people who couldn't see over the steering wheel, and worst of all, cats and dogs rooming free in neighborhoods started disappearing. Food in one's culture isn't necessarily food in another.
This influx happened for most of the 1980s. As schools, health
care and social services all felt the pressure, so did law enforcement, as immigrants' children became teenagers, many of which became gang members. Fresno was destroyed.
As thousands cross our southern border from various poor countries, our government is trying to determine where they can drop them off. These new immigrants also have no assimilation to our society, and again, there will not be any federal government assistance. Which cities are going to suffer the same challenges that faced Fresno? Which cities can afford to absorb this deluge of low-skilled population? Why do those in the government not learn from past experience and do the right thing for the citizens of this country?
Like Fresno, a lot of cities are going to be destroyed.
David Dickinson
Santa Maria